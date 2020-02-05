e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Google ‘Takeout’ tool encounters glitch, sends videos to strangers

Google ‘Takeout’ tool encounters glitch, sends videos to strangers

It was estimated that a small fraction of a percent of those who used a “Takeout” tool may have encountered the glitch, which affected people who used the app to export stored videos from Google Photos between November 21 and November 25 of last year.

world Updated: Feb 05, 2020 08:26 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
San Francisco
Google Takeout is a tool intended to make it simple for people to download copies of their data from cloud-hosted services such as email or storage of photos and videos.
Google Takeout is a tool intended to make it simple for people to download copies of their data from cloud-hosted services such as email or storage of photos and videos.(AP File Photo )
         

Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Photo app smartphone videos being given to the wrong people.

Google was notifying those who may have been affected.

“We are very sorry this happened,” Google said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

“We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again.”

It was estimated that a small fraction of a percent of those who used a “Takeout” tool may have encountered the glitch, which affected people who used the app to export stored videos from Google Photos between November 21 and November 25 of last year.

“These users may have received either an incomplete archive or videos -- not photos -- that were not theirs,” Google said.

Google Takeout is a tool intended to make it simple for people to download copies of their data from cloud-hosted services such as email or storage of photos and videos.

Takeout was intended to provide people with an easy way to liberate their personal data from online services. In this case, however, the bug delivered videos to the wrong people.

tags
top news
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news