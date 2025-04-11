* Greenland appoints first Arctic ambassador, pledges sustainable development

Arctic Council role comes as Trump seeking to control Greenland

Greenland priorities for role opposite of Trump agenda, analyst says

Council is platform for collaboration on pollution, development

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN, -

Greenland appointed its first Arctic ambassador on Friday, pledging to promote sustainable economic development for indigenous people and advance green energy transitions for polar communities as it prepares to chair the Arctic Council.

The two-year chairmanship comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to assert control over the semi-autonomous Danish island and when competition over the Arctic region is hotting up among world powers.

The Arctic holds fossil fuels and minerals beneath the land and the seabed that could become more accessible with global warming.

The United States also sees the Arctic as crucial for natural security, including for its early warning system against nuclear attacks. The Kremlin says the Arctic is a zone of Russian strategic interest.

The Arctic Council does not address military security but serves as a platform for collaboration on issues such as pollution, economic development, and search-and-rescue missions. The Council comprises the eight Arctic nations: the United States, Canada, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Russia.

At an event in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Motzfeldt outlined the island's priorities for the role, including sustainable economic development, mental health, gender equality, and the empowerment of Arctic indigenous communities.

Ulrik Pram Gad, an academic at the Danish Institute for International Studies, said Greenland's priorities for its Arctic Council chairmanship complicate Trump's attempt to lure the Greenlanders.

"This is basically the opposite of Trump's agenda: building welfare states that respect the equality and diversity of indigenous peoples while securing the green transition to combat climate change," he said.

Trump has encouraged Greenland's 57,000 residents to sever ties with Denmark and join the United States. New Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Reuters this month that Greenland would strengthen its relationship with Denmark until it achieves sovereignty.

Kenneth Hoegh, head of Greenland's diplomatic representation in Washington, was appointed as the new Arctic ambassador, representing the Kingdom of Denmark.

The appointment follows a dispute between Denmark and Greenland, with Nuuk advocating for a greater role in foreign affairs. Last year Greenland objected to Copenhagen's appointment of a Dane, insisting the role should be held by a Greenlandic individual.

The Trump administration has yet to appoint a new Arctic ambassador following Mike Sfraga's resignation in January.

The relevance of the Arctic Council has been questioned since the seven Western nations, all NATO members, paused cooperation with Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Norway, which has chaired the forum for the past two years, has attempted to maintain limited cooperation with Russia, whose role was not mentioned at Friday's presentation.

