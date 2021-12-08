‘Grieving together with India’: World mourns CDS Bipin Rawat’s sudden demise

Condolences poured in from across the world over the sudden death of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. The CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died when an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Niligiris district of the southern state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US secretary of state Antony Blinken in a tweet extended his condolences. “My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Rawat, his wife, and colleagues who perished in today’s tragic accident. We'll remember Gen. Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defense relationship,” Blinken said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the US envoy to India called Rawat a “strong friend and partner of the United States” and expressed his condolences at his demise. “The US Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military. He was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India’s defense cooperation with the US military,” the statement said.

“In September, he spent five days traveling throughout the United States as part of a counterpart visit with General Mark Milley to discuss military developments and opportunities to enhance our cooperation with like-minded countries. His legacy will continue on,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said he is grieving with India at this time of crisis. “With deepest regret learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other officers in the helicopter crash today. India has lost its great patriot and dedicated hero,” Kudashev said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in promotion of our bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander!” he further added.

British high commissioner Alex W Ellis said Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier and a pioneer. “Tragic news. Gen Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier, a pioneer & a generous host to me only weeks ago. We mourn his death and that of his wife, and all killed in this terrible accident,” Ellis tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the news. “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident,” Suzuki said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among others who also extended their condolences was former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace,” the former Israeli prime minister said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON