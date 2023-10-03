Grimes files lawsuit against Elon Musk over parental rights of their three kids

Claire ‘Grimes’ Boucher has taken legal action against her ex Elon Musk regarding their three children.

Elon Musk and Grimes' legal battle(Invision)

The singer submitted a “petition to establish parental relationship” on Sept. 29 in a California court, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

The petition aims to have the court recognize the legal parents of a child when they are not married.

The filings have been sealed, but the docket for the case is public. It does not appear that the Tesla co-founder has responded to Grimes’ petition yet.

She has not asked for child support or custody rights so far.

Grimes, 35, and Musk, 52, started dating in 2018 and had a rocky relationship until they broke up for good in September 2021.

The Canadian artist had their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, and the former couple later secretly welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, via surrogate in December 2021.

In September, journalist Walter Isaacson’s ‘Elon Musk’ biography revealed that the SpaceX founder and Grimes had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, whom they nicknamed Tau. It’s unclear when Tau was born.

Grimes’ petition comes just weeks after she begged Musk on Twitter to let her see their son.

In response to Isaacson’s tweet showing photos of the billionaire’s twins, Strider and Azure, whom he shares with Shivon Zilis, the ‘Genesis’ performer wrote in a deleted tweet, “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.”

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Days later, Grimes explained on the same platform that she had talked to Zilis, 37, to “de-escalate” the feud.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her!” she began her message.

“We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

Zilis replied to the musician, saying it “all ended up for the best.”

Musk, who has been divorced three times and has 11 children, and Zilis secretly had their twins in November 2021 after his split from Grimes, though news of the babies did not surface until eight months later.

