 Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

Reuters |
May 02, 2024 12:02 AM IST

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX):UPDATE 1-Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

By Brendan Pierson and Jack Queen

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

May 1 - Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday, a week after the state's highest court threw out his 2020 rape conviction.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Weinstein appeared in court before Judge Curtis Farber, more than four years after his conviction was hailed as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, 72, had been serving a 23-year sentence in a prison in upstate Rome, New York. He then was transferred to Bellevue Hospital following last week's order, according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

Jurors in Manhattan convicted Weinstein in February 2020 of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The conviction included charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape. Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was acquitted on other charges.

Last week, the New York Court of Appeals found that Judge James Burke, who presided over the trial, made a critical mistake by allowing three women to testify about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein that were not part of the criminal charges against him. The court said this "prior bad acts" testimony violated his right to a fair trial.

Weinstein was also sentenced to 16 years following his separate rape trial in California. The two sentences cannot be served concurrently.

Burke is no longer on the bench, so any New York retrial would be before a different judge.

Justice Curtis Farber presided over Wednesday's hearing.

Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction." His own eponymous film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

Harvey Weinstein will not be retried in New York after the state's highest court threw out the disgraced movie mogul's 2020 rape conviction, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The announcement came during a court hearing one week after the New York Court of Appeals found that the judge presiding over the trial made a critical mistake by allowing three women to testify about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein that were not part of the criminal charges against him. The court said this "prior bad acts" testimony violated his right to a fair trial.

Weinstein appeared in court before Judge Curtis Farber, more than four years after his conviction was hailed as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, 72, had been serving a 23-year sentence in a prison in upstate Rome, New York. He then was transferred to Bellevue Hospital following last week's order, according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

Jurors in Manhattan convicted Weinstein in February 2020 of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The conviction included charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape. Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was acquitted on other charges.

Weinstein was also sentenced to 16 years following his separate rape trial in California. The two sentences could not have been served concurrently.

Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction." His own eponymous film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On