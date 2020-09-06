Has Pakistan flattened Covid-19 curve? Here’s a look at numbers

world

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:51 IST

Pakistan has claimed to have flattened its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curve despite conducting the lowest number of tests, a point made by several experts within the country and across the world, and opening up sooner than others.

As of Sunday, the neighbouring country’s infection tally stood at 298,509 while the death toll from the viral disease has gone up to 6,342, according to worldometer. Pakistan had reported its first case of Covid-19 infection in January.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

According to data, Pakistan reported the highest spike of 6,825 cases on June 14, and since then infections have been on the decline, barring a few days with relatively minor spikes, indicating the flattening of the country’s Covid-19 curve. It recorded its lowest one-day jump of only 300 cases on September 3 and just one death on August 29, according to worldometer.

Daily Covid-19 cases in Pakistan ( Source: Worldometer )

However, Pakistan, with a population of 221,709,593 (according to worldometer), has so far conducted only 2,757,709 tests or less than 1.25% of its total populace has been tested for the coronavirus disease.

The maximum number of tests were performed on June 20, around the same time when the infections in the country were at peak, according to the Pakistan government’s website. Post that, the country reported a drop in the number of people being tested for the virus every day, signalling the possibility of a direct relationship between dropping cases and tests.

“150 countries have done more Covid tests/million than Pakistan, Mexico, India, Indonesia, or Bangladesh. These 5 nations are now in a DATA FOG. They won’t know the REAL number of cases, hotspots, deaths or time to herd immunity. Drive carefully/humbly through this fog,” Dr Faheem Younus, the chief of infectious diseases at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, had tweeted on 4 August.

Covid-19 status in Pakistan ( Source: http://covid.gov.pk/ )

India currently has 4,113,811 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and of them 3,180,865 people ave recovered from the infection. However, the disease has so far claimed 70,626 lives. As many as 48,831,145 tests have been conducted till September 5.

Data for Covid-19 cases available on the Pakistan government’s website varied from those on worldometer, however, the overall trend did not show much variation. It still stands true that the caseload declined as the testing reduced.

Critics of the government have said that the death rates have been low because of the demographics as the country has a far younger population.

However, the government has pointed out “smart lockdowns” and herd immunity among other factors contributing to the low Covid-19 infections in the country.

“Today our ‘smart lockdown’ strategy has proved to be successful and numerous nations are following the vision outlined by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in late July.

Pakistan, which suffered economic losses due to the pandemic, had begun reopening some factories in early April and has since been gradually easing curbs with even educational institutions most likely to open later this month.

According to a study “Sero-Epidemiological Survey for COVID-19” conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), around 300,000 people were infected, showing that the capital city was going towards “herd immunity,” Dawn newspaper reported. The study was conducted between June 1 and June 25 in Islamabad.

Major General Prof Dr Aamer Ikram, NIH executive director, had said a preliminary analysis showed a prevalence of 14.5 per 100 population for Covid-19. And yet the caseload came down.

The Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society Pakistan (MMIDSP) also in a statement, and quoted by the Dawn, credited the strategy of “smart lockdowns”, based on input from leading infectious diseases experts in the public and private sector, as a practical way of handling Covid-19 infection in the country.