He rescued Trump from one assassination attempt, now has to answer for another

Sean Curran cut the storybook image of a Secret Service agent when, in a dark suit and sunglasses, he whisked Donald Trump away from an attempt on his life in Butler, Pa., in July 2024. Sean Curran cut the storybook image of a Secret Service agent when, in a dark suit and sunglasses, he whisked Donald Trump away from an attempt on his life in Butler, Pa., in July 2024.

About two years later, another would-be assassin targeted Trump—and Curran is the one answering for the agency as questions about its preparedness mount.

The gunman last month at a Washington press dinner marked the third direct assassination attempt against Trump in less than two years, prompting lawmakers and others to ask whether the Secret Service had sufficiently learned the security lessons from the past attempts. In 2024, Curran was head of Trump’s security detail. Now, he is the head of the entire Secret Service.

A week after the shooting, authorities haven’t yet clearly explained what happened that night. Several videos have compounded the confusion, including one made public Thursday that appeared to show a security dog identifying the suspect, only to have the dog’s handler ignore the warning. Some law-enforcement officials have also privately questioned how the Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry is being handled and why officials seem to be struggling to provide the public with basic facts, according to people familiar with the concerns.

An FBI representative said the bureau had provided information to the public at “lightning speed.” Appearing on Fox News, Curran said all the evidence he had seen shows that the suspect shot a Secret Service officer with a shotgun before being apprehended.

“Our officer heroically returned fire while being shot point-blank range in the chest with a shotgun and was able to get off five shots,” said Curran, who also went to Capitol Hill to brief members of Congress.

Trump appointed Curran to run the Secret Service last year, choosing a longtime field officer who has spent little time dealing with Washington politics and bureaucracy, but had promised to do anything to protect Trump. He leapfrogged several higher-ranking Secret Service officials to take the job.

The president had developed a strong bond with Curran during the “in-between years,” when Trump was out of power, according to people familiar with the matter. Curran’s brawling with headquarters for more protection at that time was noted and appreciated by Trump. And when an assassin’s bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pa., the president’s view was cemented, the people said: Curran was one of the few people he could trust in an agency that had failed to protect him.

Last week federal prosecutors charged the 31-year-old suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, with attempted assassination, alleging that he rushed through a Secret Service checkpoint with a shotgun and pistol before being stopped outside the Washington Hilton ballroom.

“There’s always room for improvement, right?” Trump said Thursday in the Oval Office when asked about the Secret Service. “He got into the building.” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the president continues to have confidence in all of his top law-enforcement personnel, including Curran.

Some former law-enforcement officials said the process functioned as intended given that the gunman didn’t make it into the dinner itself.

“The Secret Service’s layers of protection are meant to act as trip wires to catch people,” said retired Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek. “In this case, it caught somebody—it worked.”

Past independent panels have recommended that the agency appoint a director with significant outside experience, and another former law-enforcement official said Curran might be too loyal to the agency to implement the shake-up that it needs.

So tight is their trust that one White House official recalled talking to the president about an event, and Trump joked that he would attend only if Curran approved of it.

The head of the detail and the protectee always have an intimate relationship, said Ron Layton, a former top Secret Service official. “You’ll see that person more than you see your own family,” Layton said. “Sean really told him, wherever it is, whatever happens, wherever you go, I’ll be there with you.”

Curran joined the Secret Service in 2001. He served as a top agent on Trump’s detail during his first presidential term and took over his protection in 2021.