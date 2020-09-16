‘Heartiest congratulations’: PM Modi wishes new Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga
Suga was on Wednesday elected as Japan’s new prime minister succeeding the outgoing Shinzo Abe, who announced last month he would be stepping down from office due to health issues.world Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga, who was formally elected by the Japanese parliament as the country’s first new premier in almost eight years, succeeding the outgoing Shinzo Abe.
“Heartiest congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as prime minister of Japan. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights,” PM Modi tweeted.
Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2020
Earlier, he had also posted a tweet in Japanese, congratulating the newly-appointed Japanese prime minister.
日本国首相へのご就任を心よりお祝い申し上げます。閣下とともに印日特別戦略的グローバルパートナーシップをさらなる高みに到達させることを期待しています。@sugawitter— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2020
Suga’s election as the new Japanese prime minister comes two days after he was elected as the leader of the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on September 14. He succeeds Shinzo Abe, who served as prime minister for four terms and, on August 28, announced that he would be stepping down due to health issues.
Abe leaves as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.
Suga, meanwhile, has been Japan’s longest-serving chief cabinet secretary as well as the minister for internal affairs and communications.