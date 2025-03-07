Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heat wave in southern Brazil prompts five cities to suspend classes

AP |
Mar 07, 2025 01:56 AM IST

Heat wave in southern Brazil prompts five cities to suspend classes

SAO PAULO — Five cities in southern Brazil suspended classes Thursday due to a heat wave, authorities said, as temperatures in some places rose as high as 36 degrees Celsius .

Heat wave in southern Brazil prompts five cities to suspend classes
Heat wave in southern Brazil prompts five cities to suspend classes

Rio Grande, one of the five cities — all of which are in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul — said its schools were not equipped to handle the extreme heat. Classes were expected to resume on Monday.

The National Institute of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for Rio Grande do Sul and four other Brazilian states. Affected areas have experienced temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius above the monthly average.

Extreme weather events affected at least 1.17 million children in Brazil last year, primarily involving floods and droughts, according to a UNESCO report in January. Most were in Rio Grande do Sul, where more than 740,000 missed classes during the floods that devastated the state in May 2024.

Daniel Cara, an education policy researcher at University of Sao Paulo, said schools historically have had to close in the dry season because of wildfire dangers or a lack of water. Now, school closures due to extreme heat have become more common, he said.

“This is going to be the new normal,” he said in a telephone interview. “Climate issues have always put pressure on the school calendar. Now, the new factor is that heat waves and the lack of air conditioning will make class cancellations a regular occurrence.”

Brazilians have endured heat waves with scorching temperatures this summer. In February, Rio de Janeiro recorded its hottest day in at least a decade, with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On