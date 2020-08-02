e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

world Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:41 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Seoul, South Korea
Agricultural lands are inundated with flood waters after heavy rains in Anseong, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Agricultural lands are inundated with flood waters after heavy rains in Anseong, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP photo)
         

Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.

Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.

The ministry said the six dead people were either buried by mud or destroyed building parts following landslides or swept away by swollen waters. Ministry officials said one died on Saturday and the other five on Sunday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area or the central region.

The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.

The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
PM Modi must win the trust of every citizen | Opinion
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Vada at Rs 15, coffee at Rs 20 at Cochin airport after PMO intervenes
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In