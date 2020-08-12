e-paper
Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements with France and Germany

Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements with France and Germany

“The two countries have politicised juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between (Hong Kong) and Germany and France,” the city’s government said in a statement.

Aug 12, 2020
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
         

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it had suspended its extradition agreements with France and Germany after the two European powers made the same move to protest shrinking freedoms in the financial hub.

“The two countries have politicised juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between (Hong Kong) and Germany and France,” the city’s government said in a statement.

