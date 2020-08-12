Hong Kong suspends extradition agreements with France and Germany

world

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:16 IST

Hong Kong on Wednesday said it had suspended its extradition agreements with France and Germany after the two European powers made the same move to protest shrinking freedoms in the financial hub.

“The two countries have politicised juridical co-operation, thereby damaging the basis of juridical co-operation between (Hong Kong) and Germany and France,” the city’s government said in a statement.