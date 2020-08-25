e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hong Kong to relax social distancing rules as Covid-19 cases drop

Hong Kong to relax social distancing rules as Covid-19 cases drop

Despite the easing, restaurant seating will remain limited to two people per table. No food or drinks will be allowed in cinemas, which will provide socially distanced seating for moviegoers. Masks will be required at beauty parlors, with certain exceptions.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:32 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Current social distancing measures -- the strictest in the financial hub to date -- will be extended to Aug. 27.
Current social distancing measures -- the strictest in the financial hub to date -- will be extended to Aug. 27.(Bloomberg)
         

Hong Kong will relax social distancing rules from Friday, allowing evening dining at restaurants and the removal of masks during outdoor exercise, as Covid-19 cases in the city dwindle.

Hong Kong will also reopen movie theaters, beauty parlors and some outdoor sports venues, officials said at a briefing on Tuesday. Current social distancing measures -- the strictest in the financial hub to date -- will be extended to Aug. 27.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The exemption on masks during exercise will last for seven days, Chan said, adding that many people had stopped exercising due to the requirement.

Despite the easing, restaurant seating will remain limited to two people per table. No food or drinks will be allowed in cinemas, which will provide socially distanced seating for moviegoers. Masks will be required at beauty parlors, with certain exceptions.

“Under this new normal, it is hard to expect there will be no confirmed cases in the long term,” Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan said. “We have to accept the possibility of having some specific cases and clusters.”

“The government cannot wait until there are no cases in the community to relax social distancing rules,” she said.

‘Reassuring’ drop

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a morning briefing that there had been a “reassuring” downward trend in cases. But she added that it was still hard to avoid some small community outbreaks, and that the government would continue monitoring and regularly test workers at the city’s port.

Hong Kong reported just seven new locally transmitted infections on Monday.

Hong Kong is among regional spots battling a fresh wave of cases after seeing initial success containing the virus, including Vietnam, South Korea and Australia. The government has urged citizens to take part in a voluntary free two-week drive to test the entire population for Covid-19 starting Sept. 1, aided by Chinese experts and labs.

Pressure Grows on Hong Kong to Re-Open Economy as Cases Drop

Lam repeated that the testing campaign was fully supported by Beijing and urged participation.

“I would appeal to the public to actively participate in the universal testing scheme in order to find silent carriers as soon as possible,” she said. “The reason why Hong Kong at this moment has a capacity to undertake such a large scale universal community testing is because of the assistance rendered by the central people’s government.”

More pressure

As Hong Kong’s third wave of virus cases tails off, her government has been under immense pressure from restaurants and other small businesses to relax distancing measures. Smaller businesses have been especially hard hit, with protests last year knocking Hong Kong into a recession even before the pandemic hit.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the government’s coronavirus efforts on Friday.

tags
top news
New SC bench to hear 2009 contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan
New SC bench to hear 2009 contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
RBI announces OMO purchase of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore
RBI announces OMO purchase of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
With 60,975 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 3.1 million
With 60,975 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 3.1 million
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In