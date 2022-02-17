Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Hoping fair, non-discriminatory treatment: China expresses concerns over India's app ban

India has blocked access to 54 Chinese apps over privacy, security and espionage concerns.
A Chinese flag flies outside the east gate of the Old City in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo: Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two days after India banned a few Chinese apps due to security reasons, China on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the move. China said it is hoping India would extend fair and non-discriminatory treatment to all foreign investors, including its firms.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," news agency Reuters quoted Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, as telling a press conference.

India has blocked access to 54 Chinese apps over privacy, security and espionage concerns. In a statement, the electronics and information technology ministry reasoned the said apps were clones of previously taken down applications that obtained critical permissions to collect sensitive user data.

The 54 apps misused and transmitted real-time data to servers located in a hostile country, the ministry added.

“This will enable them to compile huge personal data to mine, collate, analyse and profile by the elements who are hostile to the sovereignty and integrity of India and for activities detrimental to national security,” it said.

In June 2020, India had banned TikTok and 59 other applications. In September that year, the government took down 118 mobile applications, including popular gaming platform PUBG, for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users data in an unauthorised manner”.

Topics
china
