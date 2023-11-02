‘How tasteless,’ Justin Trudeau blasted over son's headless Halloween costume amid Israel conflict

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been blasted for his son’s headless Halloween costume. Many have pointed out that his idea was tone-deaf and insensitive considering what is happening in the Middle East.

Sharing a few snaps on X, Justin wrote, “Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!”

The backlash comes as the Israel-Palestine conflict has left thousands dead, including multiple children. There were also claims that children were beheaded by Hamas terrorists, although this information has not been confirmed.

In fact,Israel's Shin Bet internal security recently released a video of a Hamas terrorist admitting that he slaughtered children hiding inside a safe room. "Afterwards, we entered a house that was near us, we entered through the window. We checked the house and heard the sounds of young children in the safe room. We shot at the safe room ... until we didn't hear noise anymore," Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha, a member of Hamas’ Nukhba special forces, told the interrogator. He and his unit were eventually caught in a shootout with responding IDF soldiers. They surrendered after fighting for 10 minutes.

‘I just don’t have words’

In the comment section of Justin’s X post, one user wrote, “Do you honestly think this was a good idea with what’s going on in the world?” “For someone keenly aware of current global issues, who describes himself as feminist and woke, there should have been a talk like “is this appropriate, considering my position and what’s going on in the world”,” one user said, while another wrote, “Well, that is dark.”

“This is so tone deaf, I just don’t have words,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is in poor taste for at least two reasons.” “Timing matters.....,” one user said. “Absolutely terrifying,” one user said, while another wrote, “How tasteless. Decapitated head?? You have zero shame.”