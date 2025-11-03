How to beat the hard right, Netherlands edition

TO JUDGE BY international reactions to the Dutch election on October 29th, one would think that Rob Jetten, leader of the progressive D66 party, had discovered the key to defeating the hard right. D66 came first, narrowly beating the Party for Freedom (PVV) of Geert Wilders, an anti-Muslim populist. In the previous election in 2023 the PVV finished first in a landslide, but the ensuing government, in which it was the biggest party, was a dysfunctional mess. D66 is the PVV’s polar opposite: a pro-European, technocratic party supported mainly by highly-educated urbanites. The Netherlands seemed to have returned to the tolerant politics for which it was long known. The 38-year-old Mr Jetten, who will get the first shot at forming a government, would be the country’s youngest prime minister ever. He would also be its first openly gay one.

So liberals wondering how to beat populists in Hungary, Poland, America and elsewhere are naturally looking to Mr Jetten for clues. They should do so sceptically. Under the Dutch system of proportional representation, there are currently 15 parties in parliament, and voters switch fluidly among them. Polls in Dutch campaigns move a lot in the final week, reflecting strategic voting, debate performances and momentum. Mr Jetten’s campaign has lessons. But they are not easy to interpret.

Start with the numbers. D66 won just under 17% of the vote and 26 or 27 of the 150 seats in parliament (the final count is not yet certain), the smallest share of any first-place finisher in Dutch history. Meanwhile, the size of the Netherlands’ populist right-wing vote remained essentially unchanged. Mr Wilders’s PVV shrank from 37 MPs to 26. But many of the voters he lost went to two other hard-right parties. JA21, a somewhat more pragmatic outfit, leapt from one seat to nine. Forum for Democracy (FvD), a rabidly conspiratorial (and pro-Russian) one, went from three seats to seven.

This is important because Mr Wilders’s big win in 2023, like D66’s this year, depended on a last-minute shift in sentiment. “A lot of these voters were picked up by the PVV in the last week of the 2023 election,” says Sarah de Lange, a political scientist at Leiden University. “They were not necessarily all radical-right voters before, but they have become so now.” That suggests an enduring increase in the size of the Netherlands’ populist vote.

The Dutch left, in contrast, has become a shadow of its former self. GreenLeft-Labour (GL-PvdA), an alliance created out of the left’s two biggest parties, dropped from 25 seats to 20. The fusion of the two parties, which took years, was undertaken in order to give it a shot at becoming the biggest. Frans Timmermans, a former vice-president of the European Commission, stepped down as party leader following the election. The hard-left Socialists, an animal-rights party and a mainly Muslim party each got between two and three seats. Overall the left won about 20% of the vote, perhaps half the share it routinely secured two decades ago.

To be sure, the movement of Dutch voters towards the centre was no mirage. But it came mainly from the left rather than the hard right. The other big winners besides D66 were the Christian Democrats (CDA), the traditional big party of the centre-right. After shrivelling to just five seats in 2023, they chose a new leader, the genial but upright-seeming Henri Bontenbal. Early in the campaign many expected him to become prime minister. (In a characteristic Dutch twist, he slid in the polls after an interview in which he seemed unsympathetic towards gay students in Christian schools.) In the end the CDA won 18 seats this time. Together with D66 it will form the core of whatever coalition emerges.

Yet forming such a coalition will be hard for Mr Jetten. The centre-right Liberals (VVD), the third-biggest party with 22 seats, have become the kingmakers. When the VVD was led by Mark Rutte, the former prime minister who now heads NATO, it routinely sat in coalitions with parties to its left. But Dilan Yesilgoz, his successor, has reasserted its identity as a party of the right. During the campaign she ruled out joining a coalition that included GL-PvdA, though she might be more flexible with Mr Timmermans gone.

A coalition of D66, the VVD, the CDA and GL-PvdA would have a solid majority. If Ms Yesilgoz blocks that, Mr Jetten might have to seek one including JA21. That party is seen by centrists as somewhat more acceptable than the PVV or FvD. But JA21 would inevitably clash with D66 over civil rights and climate policy: it wants to ban the burqa and replace wind farms and solar parks with nuclear-power plants. For D66, going into government with such a party would be a slap in the face to many of their new voters.

What should they do to win

For liberals running against populists, the lessons seem hard to tease out. The gains made by D66 and the CDA seem attributable less to policy choices than to campaign style—especially that of Mr Jetten. He says he decided to run an optimistic, positive campaign back in 2023, shortly after the fall of Mr Rutte’s last cabinet, in which he served as climate minister. “I said, if I want to continue in this job, I have to do it my way, which is with a lot of positive energy,” he told The Economist in October.

That proved effective. At campaign rallies, D66 distributed Dutch flags for supporters to wave—something parties on the centre and left traditionally avoid, fearful of nationalist overtones. (The effort to cultivate a patriotic image worked so well that, according to exit polls, 7% of the party’s voters this year had backed the PVV in 2023.) In debates, he congratulated the leaders of other parties and noted the similarities in their programmes. He reserved his ire for Mr Wilders.

Running against populists in other countries may require entirely different programmes. But in terms of style, they may look like Mr Jetten. There are atmospheric resemblances between him and Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate in New York City. One might draw parallels to Peter Magyar, who is polling ahead of Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, in the run-up to next year’s parliamentary election. All are athletic, smiling and sunny. They have a tendency to make unrealistic promises.

But most important, they avoid policy disputes that could split their coalitions. As the share of the vote taken by hard-right populists rises, putting together coalitions to beat them requires unlikely ideological bedfellows.