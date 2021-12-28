How will Covid affect you based on your vaccination status? US doctor explains

The Omicron variant of coronavirus gave a fillip to the debate around booster shots. Many healthcare experts have advocated getting the third shot in the wake of these emerging and more dangerous strains of the virus. But there are some voices opposing this.

Dr Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York, shared his observations on Twitter about what he has seen during Covid-19. He has also talked about vaccines and if there is a need for a booster shot.

“Every patient I’ve seen with Covid that’s had a 3rd ‘booster’ dose has had mild symptoms. By mild I mean mostly sore throat. Lots of sore throat. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain. No difficulty breathing. No shortness of breath. All a little uncomfortable, but fine,” Dr Spencer said.

He continued: “Most patients I’ve seen that had 2 doses of Pfizer/Moderna still had ‘mild’ symptoms, but more than those who had received a third dose. More fatigued. More fever. More coughing. A little more miserable overall. But no shortness of breath. No difficulty breathing. Mostly fine.”

But those with one dose of Johnson & Johnson were “worse overall”, said Dr Spencer, adding that they had fever for a few days. Tiredness, weakness, shortness of breath and cough were also common Covid-19 symptoms for this group, according to his Twitter thread.

The doctor also said that every patient that needed to be admitted for Covid has been unvaccinated. They had “profound shortness of breath” and their “oxygen levels dropped when they walked”. “Every one needing oxygen to breath regularly,” he added.

Dr Spencer then appealed to the people to get their vaccine shots, saying the greatest burden falls on the unvaccinated.

The heavily-mutated Omicron is fast becoming the dominant strain globally as it evades immunity normally provided by vaccines and previous infections.

It has led to a surge in global caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which hit a record on Monday and disrupted the holiday season.