HT This Day: Dec 20, 1998 - Bill Clinton nailed on two counts of impeachment

N. C. Menon

Washington- UNITED STATES House of Representatives voted this afternoon to impeach President William Jefferson Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice. Mr Clinton thus became the first elected US President to be impeached. President Andrew Jackson had also been impeached 130 years ago but he was not an elected president, having taken over after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Four articles of impeachment had been brought against Mr Clinton, two for perjury, and one each for obstruction of justice and abuse of office. The first article pertaining to giving false information to the grand jury in the Monica Lewinsky case was passed 228 to 205, with five Democrats and five Republicans crossing sides.

The third article about obstruction of justice was passed, whereas the one about abuse of office failed, with a large number of Republicans voting against. The second article about perjury in the Paula Jones case was lost 205 to 229 with the same five Democrats voting for impeachment, but 27 Republicans voting against. The fact that the Paula Jones case had been thrown out of court clearly led to the feeling that perjury was harder to prove.

In the event, it did not matter how the last three votes turned out since passage of the first article of impeachment was sufficient to ensure that the case will now go to the Senate for a trial. That process could take several weeks or months depending on how the Upper House decides to handle the process.

Removing the President from office requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate. It is considered highly unlikely that the Republicans, with a strength of only 55 can engineer enough defections from the Democratic ranks.

The Democrats made a last minute effort to introduce an amendment to consider an alternative of a censure of the President. But that was ruled out.

The Democrats then walked out en bloc. On the steps of the august capital building, minority leader Dick Gephardt and minority whip Bonior expressed deep disappointment and sense of outrage at what they termed as a partisan and unfair procedure. Democratic members are scheduled to go to the White House later in the day to express their solidarity with President Clinton, who is expected to urge an end to the insidious politics of personal destruction.