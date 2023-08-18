Hurricane Hilary to give Southwest US a break from heat, but at what cost?
Category 4 Hurricane Hilary targets Mexico's Pacific coast, with potential impact on Southern California, offering drought relief but raising flood risks.
Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is projected to head towards the central Baja California peninsula, potentially making landfall or staying just offshore. This storm has grabbed attention due to its rarity and potential impact on the US.
Potential impact on Southern California
Hilary's path could lead to heavy rainfall in parts of Southern California as early as the weekend. The storm is expected to produce significant rainfall, with forecasts predicting 3 to 5 inches, and isolated amounts up to 10 inches. This is particularly concerning as the region hasn't experienced a tropical storm since 1939.
Unusual situation and possible flooding
While Hilary's weakening is anticipated before reaching Southern California, the sudden influx of heavy rain raises concerns about flooding. The parched Southwest could experience some relief from prolonged drought conditions, but the intensity of the rainfall might overwhelm waterways, potentially exacerbating the flood risk.
Relief and risks for drought-stricken areas
Drought conditions have been persistent across California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Hilary's arrival, however, offers a silver lining by potentially delivering multiple years' worth of precipitation to some of the driest regions. While this could help alleviate drought concerns, the concentrated rainfall may lead to dangerous flash flooding, as seen in the past.
Cooling effect and temperature relief
In addition to potential relief from drought, the Southwest might experience a temporary respite from scorching temperatures. The combined impact of rainfall and cloud cover could bring down triple-digit temperatures by as much as 20 degrees, offering a much-needed break from the extreme heatwave.
Also Read | Tropical Storm Hilary poses ‘excessive rainfall threat’ over Southern California, here's all you need to know
A rare and unpredictable storm
Hilary's projected path and impact on the US remain uncertain due to its rarity and potential for swift changes. Meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely to provide accurate forecasts and warnings to the affected areas. The unpredictability of the storm highlights the need for preparedness and vigilance among residents.
As Hurricane Hilary approaches, the Southwest US faces a mix of hope for relief from drought and concern over potential flooding. The region, unaccustomed to such tropical storms, must stay informed and ready to respond to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of this powerful weather phenomenon.