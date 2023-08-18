Hurricane Hilary to give Southwest US a break from heat, but at what cost?

Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is projected to head towards the central Baja California peninsula, potentially making landfall or staying just offshore. This storm has grabbed attention due to its rarity and potential impact on the US.

Potential impact on Southern California

This handout satellite image courtesy of NOAA taken on August 16, 2023, shows hurricane Hilary approaching Baja California, Mexico. Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific on August 16, 2023 and was expected to further intensify before approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said. Heavy rainfall was also expected in the southwestern United States from Friday as the storm moves north, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hilary's path could lead to heavy rainfall in parts of Southern California as early as the weekend. The storm is expected to produce significant rainfall, with forecasts predicting 3 to 5 inches, and isolated amounts up to 10 inches. This is particularly concerning as the region hasn't experienced a tropical storm since 1939.

Unusual situation and possible flooding

While Hilary's weakening is anticipated before reaching Southern California, the sudden influx of heavy rain raises concerns about flooding. The parched Southwest could experience some relief from prolonged drought conditions, but the intensity of the rainfall might overwhelm waterways, potentially exacerbating the flood risk.

Relief and risks for drought-stricken areas

Drought conditions have been persistent across California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Hilary's arrival, however, offers a silver lining by potentially delivering multiple years' worth of precipitation to some of the driest regions. While this could help alleviate drought concerns, the concentrated rainfall may lead to dangerous flash flooding, as seen in the past.

Cooling effect and temperature relief

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to potential relief from drought, the Southwest might experience a temporary respite from scorching temperatures. The combined impact of rainfall and cloud cover could bring down triple-digit temperatures by as much as 20 degrees, offering a much-needed break from the extreme heatwave.

A rare and unpredictable storm

Hilary's projected path and impact on the US remain uncertain due to its rarity and potential for swift changes. Meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely to provide accurate forecasts and warnings to the affected areas. The unpredictability of the storm highlights the need for preparedness and vigilance among residents.

As Hurricane Hilary approaches, the Southwest US faces a mix of hope for relief from drought and concern over potential flooding. The region, unaccustomed to such tropical storms, must stay informed and ready to respond to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of this powerful weather phenomenon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}