Home / World News / 'I would fight': Tennis player Stakhovsky joins Ukraine military reserves
world news

'I would fight': Tennis player Stakhovsky joins Ukraine military reserves

  • The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, once ranked at 31 in the world and who famously defeated Roger Federer on Wimbledon's Centre Court in 2013, said that once he has helped his wife and child reach safety in Hungary, he will be happy to answer a call to arms.
Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky said Saturday he has joined his country's military reserves to fight the Russian invasion.

The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, once ranked at 31 in the world and who famously defeated Roger Federer on Wimbledon's Centre Court in 2013, said that once he has helped his wife and child reach safety in Hungary, he will be happy to answer a call to arms.

"Of course, I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back," he told Sky News.

"I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately.

"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently -- they sleep in the basement."

Meanwhile, fellow Ukrainian tennis professional Dayana Yastremska, 21, said she and her family spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa.

"After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country," the former top-25 player wrote on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out