'I would fight': Tennis player Stakhovsky joins Ukraine military reserves
- The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, once ranked at 31 in the world and who famously defeated Roger Federer on Wimbledon's Centre Court in 2013, said that once he has helped his wife and child reach safety in Hungary, he will be happy to answer a call to arms.
Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky said Saturday he has joined his country's military reserves to fight the Russian invasion.
"Of course, I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back," he told Sky News.
"I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately.
"My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently -- they sleep in the basement."
Meanwhile, fellow Ukrainian tennis professional Dayana Yastremska, 21, said she and her family spent two nights sheltering underground in Odessa.
"After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom, Dad, we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country," the former top-25 player wrote on Instagram.
