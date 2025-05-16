Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICC prosecutor Khan on leave amid sexual misconduct probe, court sources say

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 06:57 PM IST

WARCRIMES-PROSECUTOR:ICC prosecutor Khan on leave amid sexual misconduct probe, court sources say

By Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch

ICC prosecutor Khan on leave amid sexual misconduct probe, court sources say
ICC prosecutor Khan on leave amid sexual misconduct probe, court sources say

THE HAGUE -The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, has stepped down temporarily as an investigation by United Nations investigators into alleged sexual misconduct by him nears its end, court sources told Reuters on Friday.

A statement was expected later on Friday announcing that Khan was going on administrative leave, sources in the prosecutor's office said.

The office of the prosecutor was not immediately available for comment.

Khan has denied allegations of misconduct that were reported to the court's governing body in October last year.

When the allegations against Khan emerged, several NGOs and ICC staff members called for the prosecutor to step down temporarily for the duration of the investigation, but the prosecutor stayed on.

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, told Reuters that Khan had spoken to U.N. investigators last week in what is believed to be the final interview of the external investigation into the allegations which started in December.

It is unclear when the probe will finish and also what the outcome will be and what it would mean.

A source in the prosecutor's office said it was unclear who would assume Khan's tasks at the ICC, which has been hit by U.S. sanctions under President' Donald Trump's administration and has high-profile war crimes investigations under way into the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's war in Ukraine.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / ICC prosecutor Khan on leave amid sexual misconduct probe, court sources say
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On