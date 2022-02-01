Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / If Russia isn't invading Ukraine, pull back troops now: US tells Sergey Lavrov
world news

If Russia isn't invading Ukraine, pull back troops now: US tells Sergey Lavrov

"If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, the Secretary told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion....that can enhance collective European security," a State Department official said. 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.  (AFP file photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Reuters | , Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that this would be the time to pull back Russian troops from the border with Ukraine if Moscow is not intending to invade, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, the Secretary told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion....that can enhance collective European security," the official said, speaking to reporters on a call on condition of anonymity. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP