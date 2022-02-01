Home / World News / If Russia isn't invading Ukraine, pull back troops now: US tells Sergey Lavrov
If Russia isn't invading Ukraine, pull back troops now: US tells Sergey Lavrov

"If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, the Secretary told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion....that can enhance collective European security," a State Department official said. 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. &nbsp;(AFP file photo)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.  (AFP file photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Reuters | , Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that this would be the time to pull back Russian troops from the border with Ukraine if Moscow is not intending to invade, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"If President Putin truly does not intend war or regime change, the Secretary told Foreign Minister Lavrov then this is the time to pull back troops and heavy weaponry and engage in a serious discussion....that can enhance collective European security," the official said, speaking to reporters on a call on condition of anonymity. 

