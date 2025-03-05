'If US wants war, we're ready to fight': China's big message to Donald Trump amid tariff tensions

The Chinese Embassy in the US reacted to President Donald Trump's tariffs over the fentanyl issue, saying if Washington wanted war, Beijing was ‘ready to fight till the end’. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017.(Reuters)

This comes amid a trade war of sorts which has seen both countries put tariffs on import from the other.

“If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals. If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the embassy's post on X read.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry called the fentanyl issue ‘a flimsy excuse’ to raise US tariffs on Chinese imports. In a statement, the ministry's spokesperson said that China's countermeasures to defend the country's rights and interests were fully legitimate and necessary.

“The US, not anyone else, is responsible for the fentanyl crisis. In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. Instead of recognizing our efforts, the US has sought to smear and shift blame to China and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them. This is not going to solve the US's problem and will undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the statement added.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 10 percent tariffs on Chinese goods on top of the 10 percent already in place. The new tariffs kicked in on Tuesday along with those on Canada and Mexico over the same issue.

What are China's countermeasures against Donald Trump's tariffs?

China's countermeasures against Donald Trump's tariffs include retaliatory tariffs on a range of agricultural products that Washington exports to Beijing. China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would impose additional tariffs of between 10 percent and 15 percent on agricultural products ranging from soybeans and corn to dairy and beef.

Among the US products that will face 10% retaliatory tariffs in China are soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, reported news agency Reuters.

The Chinese finance ministry said that 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton. Along with tariffs, China also imposed export and investment restrictions on 25 US firms,