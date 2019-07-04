IMF board okays $6bn loan for Pakistan

The IMF executive board on Wednesday approved a 39-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan for an amount of $6 billion to support its economic programme.

The IMF said in a statement the EFF-supported programme is intended to help Pakistan “reduce economic vulnerabilities and generate sustainable and balanced growth focusing on - a decisive fiscal consolidation to reduce public debt and build resilience while expanding social spending; a flexible, market-determined exchange rate to restore competitiveness and rebuild official reserves; to eliminate quasi-fiscal losses in the energy sector”.

The IMF also said the board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of about $1 billion.

“The remaining amount will be phased over the duration of the programme, subject to four quarterly reviews and four semi-annual reviews,” the IMF added.

Five soldiers killed in blast near LoC

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said. The nature of incident that occurred in Chamb sector was being investigated, it said. One soldier was injured in the blast.

2 killed in gun attack at Lahore airport

Two people were killed and two were injured in a shocking firing incident in the secure parking area of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday.

Police said the two suspects - identified as Shan and Arshad - opened fire at a man near the airport’s parking lot. Their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Lahore’s Lakhodair area, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He died on the spot.

Both the assailants were arrested. Police said the killing was carried out due to personal enmity. The second victim of the shooting was Akram, a taxi driver, who was caught in the firing. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Two others were injured and are recuperating at a hospital in Lahore.

The suspects had entered the airport’s secure parking area carrying weapons, the police said.

Several feared dead in boat capsize

Several people are feared dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a boat ferrying 50 passengers from Shangla to Haripur capsized in the Indus River at Tarbela, Haripur district.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 01:47 IST