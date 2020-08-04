e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The IMF’s annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Washington
A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a street vendor selling lotus flowers and seeds in Beijing on Frida.
A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a street vendor selling lotus flowers and seeds in Beijing on Frida. (AP)
         

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major investment outflows.

The IMF’s annual report on currencies, the External Sector Report, showed that continued weakness in trade, coupled with massive fiscal expansion, was projected in many countries to shrink both current account deficits and surpluses.

The Fund said net current account balances fell by 0.2 percentage point to 2.9% of global GDP, and could narrow by 0.3% of global GDP in 2020, though the outlook is highly uncertain.

tags
top news
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets he is Covid-19 +ve, admitted to hospital
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
‘Read the Constitution’: Nitish Kumar faces pushback for CBI probe in Sushant case
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In