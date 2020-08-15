e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day

Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day

The development comes even as Pakistan has failed to get traction over the Kashmir issue on international forums.

world Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Islamabad
On August 5 last year, India revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs).
On August 5 last year, India revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (AFP)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue in his message to the people of the country as Pakistan commemorated its 74th Independence Day.

The development comes even as Pakistan has failed to get traction over the Kashmir issue on international forums.

On August 5 last year, India revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs).

A majority of the Muslim countries recognise India’s decision.

Recently, Pakistan had to pay back Saudi Arabia USD 1 billion out of a USD 3 billion loan that it secured one and a half year ago to avoid default on international debt obligations after the kingdom decided to reduce its financial support.

This came after Pakistan was pushing for the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since India abrogated Article 370.

In a report published by Dawn, a Pakistani daily, a Pakistan diplomatic source confirmed that Saudi Arabia had shown reluctance to accept Islamabad’s request for an immediate meeting of OIC foreign ministers’ on Kashmir.

India has urged Pakistan to not interfere in its internal affairs repeatedly, saying it will not make its “untenable” claims acceptable.

Pakistan has also observed a “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, but failed to get much traction for the issue.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In