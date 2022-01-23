Imran Khan says he stays awake at night worrying about price rise

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said price rise is an issue that sometimes keeps him awake at night. But it is not a Pakistan-specific issue, Imran Khan said. "There are two phases of inflation. When we came into government, we had to deal with a massive current account deficit due to this, the prices of imports soared drastically. That was at that time and now the inflation is global because of Corona," Imran Khan said during his live air programme 'Aap ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap key Saath'. Imran Khan said the United Kingdom has been facing 30-year record inflation because of the pandemic.

Answering other questions, Imran Khan said he sees Shehbaz Sharif as the nation's criminal. "I get called out for not meeting Shehbaz as he is the leader of the opposition. But I see him as the nation's criminal," he said.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said he is waiting for him to come to Pakistan. "They say he will come from London today, tomorrow. I pray he comes back. He will not come because he loves money and does not want to lose it by coming back to Pakistan. These are the people whose time is over," Imran Khan said.

"Some people are playing polo there, riding Rolls Royce. Even royal families don't spend so much money. Why will they come to Pakistan?" Imran Khan said. "They are in London since 2017 and we came to power in 2018," the PM said.

Imran Khan's comments come a day after federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives Asad Umar said Imran Khan sent Nawaz Sharif to London. "PM Imran Khan conducted a meeting which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad," the minister said adding that Imran Khan took the decision to let him go, Geo News reported.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif reacted to Imran Khan's on-air speech and tweeted, "Imran Khan sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. Four years into the govt and he is still only whining."

"Every word that Imran Khan has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI's future. This was inevitable, man," Maryam added.