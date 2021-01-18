IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / In last blow to China, Trump admin halts Huawei suppliers
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
world news

In last blow to China, Trump admin halts Huawei suppliers

The action - likely the last against Huawei Technologies under Republican President Donald Trump - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST

The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

   The action - likely the last against Huawei Technologies under Republican President Donald Trump - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.

   The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump's administration. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday.

An Intel Corp spokesman had no immediate comment, and a Commerce Department spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.

In an email seen by Reuters documenting the actions, the Semiconductor Industry Association said on Friday the Commerce Department had issued "intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license." Sources familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was more than one revocation. One of the sources said eight licenses were yanked from four companies.

Japanese flash memory chip maker Kioxia Corp had at least one license revoked, two of the sources said. The company, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Corp, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The semiconductor association's email said the actions spanned a "broad range" of products in the semiconductor industry and asked companies whether they had received notices.

    The email noted that companies had been waiting "many months" for licensing decisions, and with less than a week left in the administration, dealing with the denials was a challenge.

   A spokesman for the semiconductor group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies that received the "intent to deny" notices have 20 days to respond, and the Commerce Department has 45 days to advise the companies of any change in a decision or it then becomes final. Companies would then have another 45 days to appeal.

The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.

But some sales were allowed and others were denied while the United States ratcheted up the restrictions against the company, including expanding US authority to require licenses for sales of semiconductors made abroad with American technology.

Before the latest action, some 150 licenses were pending for $120 billion worth of goods and technology, which had been held up because various US agencies could not agree on whether they should be granted, a person familiar with the matter said.

Another $280 billion of licenses for goods and technology for Huawei still have not been dealt with, the source said, but now face a higher likelihood of denial.

An August rule said that products with 5G capabilities were likely to be denied, but sales of less sophisticated technology would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The United States made the latest decisions during a half dozen meetings starting on Jan. 4 with senior officials from the departments of Commerce, State, Defense and Energy, the source said. The officials developed detailed guidance with regard to which technologies were capable of 5G, and then applied that standard, the person said.

By doing that, the officials denied the vast majority of the roughly 150 disputed applications, and revoked the eight licenses to make those consistent with the new denials, the source said.

The US action came after pressure from a recent Trump appointee in the Commerce Department, Corey Stewart, who wanted to push through hard-line China policies after being hired for a two-month stint in the agency at the end of the administration.

The United States has targeted Huawei in other ways during the administration. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada in December 2018, on a US warrant. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, and the company itself were indicted for misleading banks about the company's business in Iran.

Meng has said she is innocent. Huawei has denied the claims of spying and has pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which also includes charges of violating US sanctions against Iran and conspiring to steal trade secrets from American technology companies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
huawei donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
Without an absolute majority in the Senate, Conte could soldier on for several weeks while he seeks to win over more lawmakers.(Reuters File Photo)
Without an absolute majority in the Senate, Conte could soldier on for several weeks while he seeks to win over more lawmakers.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Italy’s PM Giuseppe Conte may not have enough votes to halt political turmoil

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Conte faces a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament late Monday, which he’s likely to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that he reached the deal with Pfizers chief executive to speed up vaccine deliveries to Israel.(AP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that he reached the deal with Pfizers chief executive to speed up vaccine deliveries to Israel.(AP)
world news

Israel trades medical data with Pfizer to maintain supply of Covid-19 vaccines

PTI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Proponents say the deal could allow Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population, while providing valuable research that could help the rest of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrives at court in Seoul on Janaury 18, 2021. - The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire was convicted over a huge corruption scandal and jailed for two and a half years, in a ruling that deprives the tech giant of its top decision-maker. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrives at court in Seoul on Janaury 18, 2021. - The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire was convicted over a huge corruption scandal and jailed for two and a half years, in a ruling that deprives the tech giant of its top decision-maker. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Samsung’s billionaire heir Lee Jae-yong ordered back to prison for bribery

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Lee’s lawyers had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse and described the 2015 deal as part of “normal business activity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of 42 countries rolling out Covid vaccines as of Jan 8, 36 were high-income countries and the rest were middle-income,(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Of 42 countries rolling out Covid vaccines as of Jan 8, 36 were high-income countries and the rest were middle-income,(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
world news

Vaccine disparities raise alarm as Covid-19 variants multiply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:45 AM IST
High-income countries have secured 85% of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine and all of Moderna Inc.’s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
world news

Global methane emissions equaled Europe’s carbon footprint in 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Methane leaks from oil and gas operations fell 10% from 2019 as production dropped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Donald Trump's farewell planned for Wednesday morning ahead of Joe Biden's oath

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The event is scheduled for 8 am at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
world news

South Korea's Moon urges Biden admin to follow up on Kim, Trump summit

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Joe Biden takes office amid a prolonged stalemate in negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
world news

Indonesia quake death toll at 81 as country battles series of disasters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
There was a plane crash on January 9 that killed 62 people as well as a deadly landslide in Java and the eruption of the Merapi and Semeru volcanoes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
world news

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after Covid shock

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Many Australians urge PM Morrison to rebuke MP for Covid disinformation

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
It comes after government MP Craig Kelly shared posts on social media earlier in January likening mask mandates for children to child abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump, so far, not planning to pardon himself: Reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Trump is preparing an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release before he demits office on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Rohit Chopra's expected nomination suggests that Biden intends to fire current Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) director Kathy Kraninger, a Donald Trump appointee whose term officially ends in 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
world news

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US statehouses

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP