In Photos: Flash floods lead to mass evacuations in Australia's Sydney
- The country’s bureau of meteorology has issued more warnings of “life threatening” floods in western Sydney and thousands of residents of the area have already been evacuated.
Unprecedented rainfall and a tornado wreaked havoc in the New South Wales state of Australia as there was widespread flooding after the Warragamba Dam overflowed on Saturday. The country’s bureau of meteorology has issued more warnings of “life threatening” floods in western Sydney and thousands of residents of the area have already been evacuated.
"It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long time," bureau of meteorology’s flood operations manager Justin Robinson said, according to news agency AFP.
According to a report in Reuters, officials have said that another 4,000 people could be told to leave their homes in the coming days. New South Wales’s premier, Gladys Berejiklian said that the “deep-seated, extreme weather event” which the state is witnessing could go on for many more days. "I hate to say this again to all our citizens of the state, but it's not going to be an easy week for us," she said in a televised briefing.
Experts have predicted that the rains might continue unabated in the coming days and the area could see as much as a 1,000mm more rainfall. The bureau of meteorology has also said that the rains and flooding will re-intensify in north Sydney on Monday but could ease a little later in the week.
According to Reuters, people have already begun flocking to evacuation centres in towns which are to the north of Sydney and emergency services have received more than 7,000 calls for help. The emergency services have been carrying out about 650 flood rescues since Thursday and have called for reinforcements from other states.
