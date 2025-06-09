‘India may offer mechanism to address Canada’s concerns over Nijjar’s killing, Indian gangs’

Toronto: India may offer Canada a mechanism to address the latter’s concern over violent transnational crime on its territory, as a mean of transcending the irritants that have troubled the relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on June 4. (AP)

That was indicated by a person familiar with such discussions. While that may be a subject of the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney when they meet bilaterally for the first time, possibly on June 17, the person did not say whether the mechanism will be formal. But it will take into consideration the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023, as well as activities of Indian gangs like that led by Lawrence Bishnoi.

In return, the person said, even as intelligence sharing has resumed between the two countries, enhanced cooperation, particularly with regard to separatists supporting or funding violence in India, will be expected from Ottawa.

On Friday, during the course of a press conference in Ottawa, Carney had suggested as much, when he said, ““Bilaterally, we have now agreed, importantly, to continue law enforcement dialogue so there’s been some progress on that.”

Ties between the two nations deteriorated after then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the Nijjar murder three months earlier. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

In October last year, India withdrew six officials from Canada after Ottawa requested New Delhi waive their diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned in connection with violent criminal activity in the country. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.

However, the situation has changed, for the better, with Trudeau’s departure in March, and Carney’s invitation to Modi, during the course of a telephonic conversation on Friday, has helped that process.

But Canada will keep these issues on its agenda, as a release from the prime minister’s office stated on Saturday that one of its priorities for the G7 will be “strengthening peace and security, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, and improving joint responses to wildfires. However, it also noted that the global meet will have “a forward-looking agenda that engages partners beyond the G7, recognising that our long-term security and prosperity will depend on building coalitions with reliable partners and common values”.

Speaking to reporters from Paris on Saturday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said, “The Prime Minister has invited Prime Minister Modi in recognition of the fact that this is the meting of the G7 where global leaders are meeting to discuss global issues including the global economy.”

Qualifying that statement, she added, “The fact that leaders from a number of countries have been invited to this meeting does not and should not detract from the importance of the independent investigation that is ongoing (into Nijjar’s killing) and the rule of law considerations which are absolutely paramount.”