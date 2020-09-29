e-paper
India’s Serum Institute to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

The collaboration builds upon an initial agreement signed in August by the company with the GAVI alliance and the Gates Foundation, with the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership now up to 200 million.

world Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:07 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Serum Institute of India said on Tuesday it would get a further $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income countries next year.

The collaboration builds upon an initial agreement signed in August by the company with the GAVI alliance and the Gates Foundation, with the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership now up to 200 million.

