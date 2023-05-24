Indian origin LinkedIn influencer hails ‘charismatic qualities’ of Adolf Hitler, employer Deloitte also faces backlash

An aspiring Indian LinkedIn influencer, who claimed to have worked for the renowned consulting firm Deloitte, issued an apology for a now-deleted post in which he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

File image of King Victor Emanuel III, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini watch fascist troops march in central Rome in 1941 television file footage. Image via REUTERS(Reuters)

The post, titled "Friday Inspiration," drew attention for its problematic content and sparked a flurry of backlash. The influencer, Neerabh Mehrotra, attempted to draw a parallel between Hitler's qualities and the lessons that could be learned from his domestic popularity.

Mehrotra, who claimed to be an Associate Director in Deloitte's Risk Advisory Department, drew lessons from Hitler's personality traits, including being ‘extremely confident’, ‘very intellectual’, and a ‘massive action taker’. He mentioned Hitler's negative attributes but emphasized that his domestic popularity could still offer learning opportunities.

The deleted LinkedIn post. (Image Credit: Motherboard)

He wrote, 'People used to enjoy his energetic and patriotic speeches and his pure intention for great Germany." The post concluded with the Nazi salute, "Heil Hitler!" and encouraged his followers to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

The controversial post quickly made its way onto various online platforms, leading Mehrotra to issue an apology. He expressed that he had no intention of causing harm or hurting anyone's feelings, admitted that he should have been more cautious, and pledged to refrain from discussing such personalities in the future. He also humbly requested forgiveness from the LinkedIn community and urged them to continue their growth journey together.

The apology, which was also swiftly removed, came amidst a lack of response from Deloitte's media relations team and chief executive officer. While it has been confirmed by a source that Mehrotra was employed by Deloitte, it remains unclear whether he is still associated with the company.

‘I would also like to clarify that this was my personal opinion and has nothing to do with my race religion, country, or organisations I am associated with at the moment or in the past.’

After the apology post-Mehrotra also deactivated his LinkedIn account. In response to the controversy, Deloitte has yet to make an official statement. It remains to be seen how this incident will be addressed internally by the company and whether any actions will be taken regarding Mehrotra's employment.