Indian-origin man pleads guilty to UK sex attack

An Indian-origin man who subjected a young woman to a violent sexual attack has pleaded guilty at the Leicester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on August 16.

Gurpal Singh Gill, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration. The conviction relates to an incident in Watermead Park in Leicester on May 23 evening, when the 20-year-old woman was walking with her dog.

She was approached by Gill, who sexually assaulted her, leading to the victim suffering a number of cuts and bruises during the incident, the police said. After the incident, Gill fled to the London area, where he was traced and arrested.

Detective constable Richard Wilson of Leicestershire police said: “This was a vicious and nasty assault on a woman in a public place. The victim managed to connect her mobile phone to the police and the incident was recorded on her phone”.

“The evidence against Gill was overwhelming and he had no choice but to plead guilty. This has been an extremely difficult time for the victim who has shown immense courage all the way through the investigation and legal proceedings. We hope Gill’s plea helps the victim move on with her life and put the events of that evening behind her.”

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:25 IST