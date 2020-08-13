e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months

Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months

Authorities had earlier said the man, who initially tested negative for the coronavirus, had left his home during the quarantine period to visit his restaurant.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:41 IST
Reuters |Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Reuters |Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Kuala Lumpur
File photo of Malaysians wearing protective face masks leaving a mosque after Eid prayers, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
File photo of Malaysians wearing protective face masks leaving a mosque after Eid prayers, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (REUTERS)
         

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported.

The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and owns a restaurant in the northern state of Kedah, pleaded guilty to four charges of violating a mandated 14-day home quarantine order upon his return from India in July.

He was also fined 12,000 ringgit ($2,864) by the Alor Setar Magistrate’s Court, which held a special hearing at a Kedah hospital where the accused was undergoing treatment, Bernama reported.

Authorities had earlier said the man, who initially tested negative for the coronavirus, had left his home during the quarantine period to visit his restaurant.

After a second test came back positive, dozens of people, including the man’s family members, restaurant workers and customers, were found to have been infected.

A total of 45 cases linked to the cluster have since been reported in at least three Malaysian states.

Malaysia has gradually lifted strict lockdown measures since May after successfully containing the spread of the pandemic, but has warned that curbs may be reimposed after more than a dozen new clusters emerged in recent weeks.

The Southeast Asian country has reported 9,129 infections, including 125 deaths.

Authorities reintroduced a requirement last month for people entering the country to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine at hotels and government isolation centers, after hundreds of incoming travellers were found violating orders to self-isolate at home.

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In