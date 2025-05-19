JAKARTA, - The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has approached a number of trading firms in Singapore regarding a corruption investigation involving state energy firm Pertamina, it said on Monday. Indonesia approaches trading firms in Singapore in Pertamina investigation

A number of executives at subsidiaries of Pertamina were arrested earlier this year for alleged corruption related to oil imports between 2018 and 2023 that caused $12 billion in state losses.

Pertamina publicly apologised and promised to improve transparency following the arrests.

Investigators now want to question some Singapore trading companies about the case, Harli Siregar, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, told Reuters.

Earlier attempts to summon the companies - whose names have not been disclosed - to Jakarta were unsuccessful, so the companies could possibly be questioned in Singapore, Siregar said.

"These companies will be questioned to strengthen the evidence-gathering for the ongoing investigation," Siregar said, declining to give further details.

"We respect the ongoing legal process and support the Attorney General's Office in its investigation and law enforcement efforts in accordance with applicable regulations," Pertamina spokesperson Fadjar Djoko Santoso said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

At least four trading companies have received a letter to assist with the investigation at Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau ,four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, asking not to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the case.

CPIB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported the news that Singapore trading firms had been approached in the investigation.

The Indonesian Attorney General's Office said it has questioned hundreds of witnesses in the probe.

