Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for Covid-19 vaccine
A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose “is a reasonable price for a vaccine,” Sue Middleton, president of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.world Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:17 IST
Brussels
A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for Covid-19 vaccines. A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose “is a reasonable price for a vaccine,” Sue Middleton, president of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.
Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.
