Informed by reporters of Ginsburg’s death, Trump says she was ‘an amazing woman’

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:56 IST

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said: “She was an amazing woman.”

“She led an amazing life,” Trump said.

In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump did not mention any potential plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday.