‘Instagram Kids’: Facebook pauses project after criticism, says will listen to concerns

Facebook on Monday said that it has decided to pause the project for developing a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13, following widespread criticism against the idea. While the company said that it stands by the “need” for the app, the project has been paused to consult with the parents and other stakeholders and explain to them its importance.

Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s head of Instagram made the announcement in a blog post on Monday. “While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project,” Mosseri said. “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today,” he added.

However, the company has also assured that it will continue to build parental supervision tools to enable parents to oversee their children’s accounts, especially to teen accounts (aged 13 and above). “These new features, which parents and teens can opt into, will give parents the tools to meaningfully shape their teen's experience. We’ll have more to share on this in the coming months,” Mosseri said.

Further, the company also stressed that pausing the programme does not imply that the idea was bad and said that kids are already online.

“Critics of “Instagram Kids” will see this as an acknowledgement that the project is a bad idea. That’s not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” Mosseri said.

Also read | US court orders Facebook to release data related to violence against Rohingya

Instagram Kids

Known commonly as “Instagram Kids”, the project was started to give parents the option of providing their children with a version of Instagram which is designed specifically for them.

Mosseri, in his blog post, said that more and more younger children are having access to phones and are downloading apps that are not meant for children under 13. The project, however, could help the parents to supervise and control the experience of their children, he added.

Several news reports showed mounting criticism for the project after it was announced back in March this year. In May, a group of bipartisan attorneys in the US wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to abandon the project considering the well-being of children, according to a news report by the Associated Press.

Also read | Facebook apologises after AI feature mistakenly labels Black men as ‘primates’

‘Instagram toxic for teen girls’

The controversy surrounding the issue started with a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that claimed Facebook had failed to fix the “ill effects” of the platform which its researchers had identified.

The WSJ cited a review of internal company documents, research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management for its report, according to several news agencies.

Among major issues, the report said that Facebook played down the negative effects of Instagram on young users, according to a news report by Reuters. Meanwhile, HT has not independently verified the WSJ report.

Also read | A different set of rules for ‘special’ Facebook users: Report

Facebook’s retort

On September 26, Facebook issued a detailed response from its head of research Pratiti Raychoudhury to the WSJ article where it denied the report and also provided a point-by-point reply to some key concerns.

“It is simply not accurate that this research demonstrates Instagram is “toxic” for teen girls. The research actually demonstrated that many teens we heard from feel that using Instagram helps them when they are struggling with the kinds of hard moments and issues teenagers have always faced,” the statement showed.

The WSJ had reported that a slide from one of Facebook’s internal presentations in 2019, titled ‘We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls’, showed the research about teen girls who experienced the issues.

In response, Raychoudhury shared the slide in question and said “While the headline in the internal slide does not explicitly state it, the research shows one in three of those teenage girls who told us they were experiencing body image issues reported that using Instagram made them feel worse — not one in three of all teenage girls.” The statement also said WSJ had not shared the slide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON