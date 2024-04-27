AFP International 7-Day News Agenda International 7-Day News Agenda

Please note that all times are in GMT. Major events are listed under 'Highlights'.

SATURDAY, RIL 27, 2024

Asia-Pacific

INDIA - General election PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BEIJING - Beijing Auto Show VIDEO. PICTURE.

BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Diana Mondino will visit China

Europe

PARIS - Appeal trial of Chokri Chafroud and Mohamed Ghraieb, sentenced to 18 years over 2014 Nice attack VIDEO. PICTURE.

LONDON - Pro-Palestinian march VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

HAMBURG - Centre-left SPD party kick-off their campaign for European elections with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top candidate Katarina Barley PICTURE.

VENICE - Trial of booking system for day-trippers PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

ROME - 10th anniversary of the double canonisation of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II

MADRID - Left wing calls for rallies in support of PM Pedro Sanchez VIDEO.

KOSOVO - National Day of Missing Persons PICTURE.

North America

OTTAWA - Fourth session of UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution VIDEO. PICTURE.

UNITED STATES - Pro-Palestinian protests at university campuses PICTURE. VIDEO.

LOS ANGELES - Nicole Kidman receives 49th AFI Life Achievement Award PICTURE.

Middle East and North Africa

ISRAEL - Jewish Passover VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

RIYADH - PM Anwar Ibrahim attends World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia

Sub-Saharan Africa

COTONOU - Unions call for protest over cost of living and governance VIDEO. PICTURE.

Latin America

QUILMES - Ex-president Cristina Kirchner inaugurates a stadium PICTURE.

PANAMA CITY - Former Panama President Martin Torrijos closes presidential campaign ahead of general elections VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

LA PAZ - Doctors strike over reform of retirement regulations PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sports

PIRAEUS - Olympics: Belem carrying Olympic Torch starts road to France VIDEO. PICTURE.

CARDIFF - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: Wales v Italy

BELFAST - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: Ireland v Scotland

BORDEAUX - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: France v England PICTURE.

LONDON - Football: UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi final Second Leg: Chelsea v Barcelona PICTURE.

MADRID - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Madrid Open

MADRID - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Madrid Open PICTURE.

ADELAIDE - Golf: LIV Golf Adelaide PICTURE.

SHANGHAI - Athletics: Diamond League - Suzhou / Shanghai meeting PICTURE.

SUNDAY, RIL 28, 2024

Highlights

RIYADH - World Economic Forum Special Meeting PICTURE.

Asia-Pacific

AUCKLAND - Korean mother, accused of murdering her two children and hiding the bodies in suitcases, stands trial in Auckland

BEIJING - Bolivia FM Celinda Sosa Lunda visits

BEIJING - Peru FM Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco visits

Europe

VENICE - Pope Francis visits Biennale pavilion, women's prison PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TURIN - G7 climate, energy and environment meeting PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TBILISI - Georgia rights groups stage rally against controversial 'foreign influence' bill VIDEO.

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts Congo President Felix Tshisekedi PICTURE.

North America

HOUSTON - The Rolling Stones begin US tour for new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

Middle East and North Africa

ABU DHABI - International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2024

Sub-Saharan Africa

NAIROBI - IDA for Africa heads of state summit

Latin America

MEXICO CITY - Women shave their heads in support of Palestinians VIDEO. PICTURE.

Sports

LONDON - Football: Premier League - day 35: Tottenham v Arsenal PICTURE. VIDEO.

PARIS - Football: UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi final Second Leg: Paris SG v Lyon PICTURE.

MONDAY, RIL 29, 2024

Asia-Pacific

BANGKOK - Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

BOGOR - Indonesia President Joko Widodo hosts Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe

MADRID - PM Pedro Sanchez announces whether he will resign over wife's corruption investigation PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

MADRID - Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales testifies over an alleged graft scandal PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

ATHENS - Verdict expected in appeal trial of those allegedly responsible for 2018 Mati fire which left more than 100 dead PICTURE.

LUXEMBOURG - EU agriculture ministers meet

DÜSSELDORF - German military officer goes on trial accused of spying for Russia

PRAGUE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits PICTURE. VIDEO.

LONDON - London Heathrow Border Force staff to strike

STUTTGART - Trial against nine alleged members of extremist network that plotted coup PICTURE. VIDEO.

ISTANBUL - Turkish Airlines signs agreement with Rolls Royce and Airbus

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Montenegro's PM Milojko Spajic, press conference follows PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

SARI-SOLENZARA - Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu meets Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto PICTURE.

WIESBADEN - April inflation, first estimate

TBILISI - Ruling party stages rally to counter protests against 'foreign influence' law VIDEO.

MAASTRICHT - EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, other candidates, participate in Politico pre-election debate VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America

UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council decides on extension of peacekeeping mission in South Sudan VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

RIYADH - German Foreign Minister Baerbock visits

Sub-Saharan Africa

TOGO - Legislative, regional elections VIDEO. PICTURE.

NAIROBI - New hearing in case of Kevin Kangethe, a suspect in a US murder, who is facing possible extradition

Latin America

MEXICO CITY - Second presidential election campaign debate PICTURE. VIDEO.

TUESDAY, RIL 30, 2024

Highlights

SEATTLE - Amazon Q1 results

Asia-Pacific

TOKYO - 5th anniversary of the crowning of Emperor Naruhito

PALAWAN - Joint US-Philippines 'Balikatan' amphibious exercise PICTURE.

ISLAMABAD - Hearing on appeals against cypher case conviction related to Imran Khan

Europe

GENEVA - UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini gives a press conference PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON - King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit cancer treatment centre

THE HAGUE - ICJ hearings in case brought by Mexico against Ecuador over embassy raid VIDEO.

OSLO - 'Words Matter!' conference on hate speech, with WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus PICTURE.

KREMS AN DER DONAU - Court re-hears application by jailed incest rapist Josef Fritzl to be transferred

PRAGUE - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits

LONDON - New post-Brexit physical controls on fresh produce imports come into force VIDEO.

HERZOGENAURACH - Adidas Q1 results

FRANKFURT - Lufthansa Q1 results

PARIS - GDP Q1

GERMANY - Volkswagen Q1 results

LONDON - HSBC Q1 results

AMSTERDAM - Stellantis Q1 results

PARIS - Air France-KLM Q1 results

PARIS - Inflation for April

WIESBADEN - GDP Q1, estimate

NUREMBERG - Unemployment figures for April

BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q1 2024, first estimate

BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for April, first estimate

MILAN - GDP Q1 first estimate

North America

SEATTLE - Sentencing of co-founder of crypto platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao over money laundering

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve holds two-day policy meeting

NEW YORK - Coca-Cola Q1 results

NEW YORK - McDonald's Q1 results

WASHINGTON - US consumer confidence index

Middle East and North Africa

BEIRUT - French FM Stephane Sejourne visits as part of mideast tour PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa

KAJIADO - Hearing in case filed by widow of murdered Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif against Kenyan police

Sports

MUNICH - Football: UEFA Champions League - Semi final First Leg: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2024

Highlights

WORLD - Labour Day

WASHINGTON - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference at end of Monetary Policy Committee meeting

Asia-Pacific

SYDNEY - Treasurer Jim Chalmers gives pre-budget address

SUVA - Fiji ex-PM Frank Bainimarama's sentencing appeal

Europe

PARIS - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits

MOSCOW - Russia displays its military 'trophies' brought back from Ukraine VIDEO.

BRUSSELS - 20th anniversary of EU expansion, which added 10 new members

LONDON - Shell general assembly

LONDON - GSK Q1 results

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis general audience VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

OSLO - 'Ship for Gaza' sets sail aiming to break Israel's blockade

North America

WASHINGTON - Closing arguments in US against Google antitrust trial

NEW YORK - Pfizer Q1 results

Sub-Saharan Africa

KUMASI - Looted Asante treasures returned by UK displayed to the public

Sports

DORTMUND - Football: UEFA Champions League - Semi final First Leg: Borussia Dortmund v Paris SG PICTURE. VIDEO.

BOLOGNA - 30th anniversary of the death of Brazilian Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna PICTURE.

THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2024

Highlights

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Q2 results

Europe

PARIS - ArcelorMittal Q1 results

UNITED KINGDOM - Local elections in England PICTURE. VIDEO.

LONDON - London mayoral and assembly elections PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

LONDON - Sentencing of several men in connection with online streaming of 'extreme body modifications'

COPENHAGEN - Maersk Q1 results

LONDON - Shell Q1 results

PARIS - OECD economic forecasts published

STRASBOURG - ECHR rules on dispute between Italy and the Getty Foundation over ownership of a Greek statue

MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention heraing of playwright Svetlana Petriychuk and director Yevgenia Berkovich VIDEO.

MARSEILLE - Chanel fashion show at Cité Radieuse PICTURE.

North America

WASHINGTON - US trade balance

Latin America

BRASÍLIA - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits PICTURE.

SANTIAGO - World Press Freedom Day Conference

Sports

MARSEILLE - Football: UEFA Europa League - Semi final First Leg: Marseille v Atalanta

ROME - Football: UEFA Europa League - Semi final First Leg: Roma v Bayer Leverkusen

FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2024

Highlights

WORLD - World Press Freedom Day

Asia-Pacific

WENCHANG - Chang'e-6 lunar probe mission

Europe

HALLE - Hearing in trial against Thuringia far right AfD leader Bjoern Hoecke for using National Socialist slogans PICTURE.

BELGRADE - First anniversary of the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary school shooting PICTURE.

MADRID - IPO of Spanish fashion and cosmetics group Puig

LONDON - Intercontinental hotels group Q1 results

ANKARA - Annual inflation rate announced

BRUSSELS - Eurozone unemployment data for March

GENEVA - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi speaks at World Press Freedom Day event VIDEO.

North America

WASHINGTON - US employment report

OTTAWA - Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions releases preliminary report

Sub-Saharan Africa

GOMA - Verdict expected in trial of 11 soldiers risking the death penalty for allegedly 'fleeing from the enemy'

Latin America

ASUNCION - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits

Sports

SINGORE - Golf: LIV Golf Singapore

MIAMI GARDENS - Auto: Formula One - Miami Grand Prix PICTURE.

SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2024

Highlights

RIO DE JANEIRO - Madonna performs free concert to close her 'Celebration' tour PICTURE. VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

CAIRO - 30th anniversary of signing by Israel and Palestinians of self-rule deal for Gaza Strip and Jericho

Sub-Saharan Africa

BANJUL - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sports

ITALY - Cycling: World Tour , Giro d'Italia PICTURE.

SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2024

Europe

DEBRECEN - Anti-government rally organised by opposition figure Peter Magyar PICTURE. VIDEO.

Sports

MIAMI GARDENS - Auto: Formula One - Miami Grand Prix, Grand Prix PICTURE.

