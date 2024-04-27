International 7-Day News Agenda
SATURDAY, RIL 27, 2024
Asia-Pacific
INDIA - General election PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
BEIJING - Beijing Auto Show VIDEO. PICTURE.
BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Diana Mondino will visit China
Europe
PARIS - Appeal trial of Chokri Chafroud and Mohamed Ghraieb, sentenced to 18 years over 2014 Nice attack VIDEO. PICTURE.
LONDON - Pro-Palestinian march VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
HAMBURG - Centre-left SPD party kick-off their campaign for European elections with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top candidate Katarina Barley PICTURE.
VENICE - Trial of booking system for day-trippers PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
ROME - 10th anniversary of the double canonisation of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II
MADRID - Left wing calls for rallies in support of PM Pedro Sanchez VIDEO.
KOSOVO - National Day of Missing Persons PICTURE.
North America
OTTAWA - Fourth session of UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution VIDEO. PICTURE.
UNITED STATES - Pro-Palestinian protests at university campuses PICTURE. VIDEO.
LOS ANGELES - Nicole Kidman receives 49th AFI Life Achievement Award PICTURE.
Middle East and North Africa
ISRAEL - Jewish Passover VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
RIYADH - PM Anwar Ibrahim attends World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia
Sub-Saharan Africa
COTONOU - Unions call for protest over cost of living and governance VIDEO. PICTURE.
Latin America
QUILMES - Ex-president Cristina Kirchner inaugurates a stadium PICTURE.
PANAMA CITY - Former Panama President Martin Torrijos closes presidential campaign ahead of general elections VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
LA PAZ - Doctors strike over reform of retirement regulations PICTURE. VIDEO.
Sports
PIRAEUS - Olympics: Belem carrying Olympic Torch starts road to France VIDEO. PICTURE.
CARDIFF - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: Wales v Italy
BELFAST - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: Ireland v Scotland
BORDEAUX - Rugby Union: Women's Six Nations Championship, day 5: France v England PICTURE.
LONDON - Football: UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi final Second Leg: Chelsea v Barcelona PICTURE.
MADRID - Tennis: WTA tour 2024 - Madrid Open
MADRID - Tennis: ATP tour 2024 - Madrid Open PICTURE.
ADELAIDE - Golf: LIV Golf Adelaide PICTURE.
SHANGHAI - Athletics: Diamond League - Suzhou / Shanghai meeting PICTURE.
SUNDAY, RIL 28, 2024
Highlights
RIYADH - World Economic Forum Special Meeting PICTURE.
Asia-Pacific
AUCKLAND - Korean mother, accused of murdering her two children and hiding the bodies in suitcases, stands trial in Auckland
BEIJING - Bolivia FM Celinda Sosa Lunda visits
BEIJING - Peru FM Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco visits
Europe
VENICE - Pope Francis visits Biennale pavilion, women's prison PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
TURIN - G7 climate, energy and environment meeting PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
TBILISI - Georgia rights groups stage rally against controversial 'foreign influence' bill VIDEO.
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts Congo President Felix Tshisekedi PICTURE.
North America
HOUSTON - The Rolling Stones begin US tour for new album 'Hackney Diamonds'
Middle East and North Africa
ABU DHABI - International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2024
Sub-Saharan Africa
NAIROBI - IDA for Africa heads of state summit
Latin America
MEXICO CITY - Women shave their heads in support of Palestinians VIDEO. PICTURE.
Sports
LONDON - Football: Premier League - day 35: Tottenham v Arsenal PICTURE. VIDEO.
PARIS - Football: UEFA Women's Champions League - Semi final Second Leg: Paris SG v Lyon PICTURE.
MONDAY, RIL 29, 2024
Asia-Pacific
BANGKOK - Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.
BOGOR - Indonesia President Joko Widodo hosts Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Europe
MADRID - PM Pedro Sanchez announces whether he will resign over wife's corruption investigation PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
MADRID - Ex-football chief Luis Rubiales testifies over an alleged graft scandal PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
ATHENS - Verdict expected in appeal trial of those allegedly responsible for 2018 Mati fire which left more than 100 dead PICTURE.
LUXEMBOURG - EU agriculture ministers meet
DÜSSELDORF - German military officer goes on trial accused of spying for Russia
PRAGUE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits PICTURE. VIDEO.
LONDON - London Heathrow Border Force staff to strike
STUTTGART - Trial against nine alleged members of extremist network that plotted coup PICTURE. VIDEO.
ISTANBUL - Turkish Airlines signs agreement with Rolls Royce and Airbus
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Montenegro's PM Milojko Spajic, press conference follows PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
SARI-SOLENZARA - Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu meets Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto PICTURE.
WIESBADEN - April inflation, first estimate
TBILISI - Ruling party stages rally to counter protests against 'foreign influence' law VIDEO.
MAASTRICHT - EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, other candidates, participate in Politico pre-election debate VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
North America
UNITED NATIONS - UN Security Council decides on extension of peacekeeping mission in South Sudan VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
Middle East and North Africa
RIYADH - German Foreign Minister Baerbock visits
Sub-Saharan Africa
TOGO - Legislative, regional elections VIDEO. PICTURE.
NAIROBI - New hearing in case of Kevin Kangethe, a suspect in a US murder, who is facing possible extradition
Latin America
MEXICO CITY - Second presidential election campaign debate PICTURE. VIDEO.
TUESDAY, RIL 30, 2024
Highlights
SEATTLE - Amazon Q1 results
Asia-Pacific
TOKYO - 5th anniversary of the crowning of Emperor Naruhito
PALAWAN - Joint US-Philippines 'Balikatan' amphibious exercise PICTURE.
ISLAMABAD - Hearing on appeals against cypher case conviction related to Imran Khan
Europe
GENEVA - UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini gives a press conference PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON - King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit cancer treatment centre
THE HAGUE - ICJ hearings in case brought by Mexico against Ecuador over embassy raid VIDEO.
OSLO - 'Words Matter!' conference on hate speech, with WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus PICTURE.
KREMS AN DER DONAU - Court re-hears application by jailed incest rapist Josef Fritzl to be transferred
PRAGUE - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen visits
LONDON - New post-Brexit physical controls on fresh produce imports come into force VIDEO.
HERZOGENAURACH - Adidas Q1 results
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa Q1 results
PARIS - GDP Q1
GERMANY - Volkswagen Q1 results
LONDON - HSBC Q1 results
AMSTERDAM - Stellantis Q1 results
PARIS - Air France-KLM Q1 results
PARIS - Inflation for April
WIESBADEN - GDP Q1, estimate
NUREMBERG - Unemployment figures for April
BRUSSELS - Eurozone GDP Q1 2024, first estimate
BRUSSELS - Eurozone inflation for April, first estimate
MILAN - GDP Q1 first estimate
North America
SEATTLE - Sentencing of co-founder of crypto platform Binance, Changpeng Zhao over money laundering
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve holds two-day policy meeting
NEW YORK - Coca-Cola Q1 results
NEW YORK - McDonald's Q1 results
WASHINGTON - US consumer confidence index
Middle East and North Africa
BEIRUT - French FM Stephane Sejourne visits as part of mideast tour PICTURE. VIDEO.
Sub-Saharan Africa
KAJIADO - Hearing in case filed by widow of murdered Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif against Kenyan police
Sports
MUNICH - Football: UEFA Champions League - Semi final First Leg: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2024
Highlights
WORLD - Labour Day
WASHINGTON - Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds press conference at end of Monetary Policy Committee meeting
Asia-Pacific
SYDNEY - Treasurer Jim Chalmers gives pre-budget address
SUVA - Fiji ex-PM Frank Bainimarama's sentencing appeal
Europe
PARIS - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits
MOSCOW - Russia displays its military 'trophies' brought back from Ukraine VIDEO.
BRUSSELS - 20th anniversary of EU expansion, which added 10 new members
LONDON - Shell general assembly
LONDON - GSK Q1 results
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis general audience VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
OSLO - 'Ship for Gaza' sets sail aiming to break Israel's blockade
North America
WASHINGTON - Closing arguments in US against Google antitrust trial
NEW YORK - Pfizer Q1 results
Sub-Saharan Africa
KUMASI - Looted Asante treasures returned by UK displayed to the public
Sports
DORTMUND - Football: UEFA Champions League - Semi final First Leg: Borussia Dortmund v Paris SG PICTURE. VIDEO.
BOLOGNA - 30th anniversary of the death of Brazilian Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna PICTURE.
THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2024
Highlights
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Q2 results
Europe
PARIS - ArcelorMittal Q1 results
UNITED KINGDOM - Local elections in England PICTURE. VIDEO.
LONDON - London mayoral and assembly elections PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.
LONDON - Sentencing of several men in connection with online streaming of 'extreme body modifications'
COPENHAGEN - Maersk Q1 results
LONDON - Shell Q1 results
PARIS - OECD economic forecasts published
STRASBOURG - ECHR rules on dispute between Italy and the Getty Foundation over ownership of a Greek statue
MOSCOW - Pre-trial detention heraing of playwright Svetlana Petriychuk and director Yevgenia Berkovich VIDEO.
MARSEILLE - Chanel fashion show at Cité Radieuse PICTURE.
North America
WASHINGTON - US trade balance
Latin America
BRASÍLIA - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits PICTURE.
SANTIAGO - World Press Freedom Day Conference
Sports
MARSEILLE - Football: UEFA Europa League - Semi final First Leg: Marseille v Atalanta
ROME - Football: UEFA Europa League - Semi final First Leg: Roma v Bayer Leverkusen
FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2024
Highlights
WORLD - World Press Freedom Day
Asia-Pacific
WENCHANG - Chang'e-6 lunar probe mission
Europe
HALLE - Hearing in trial against Thuringia far right AfD leader Bjoern Hoecke for using National Socialist slogans PICTURE.
BELGRADE - First anniversary of the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary school shooting PICTURE.
MADRID - IPO of Spanish fashion and cosmetics group Puig
LONDON - Intercontinental hotels group Q1 results
ANKARA - Annual inflation rate announced
BRUSSELS - Eurozone unemployment data for March
GENEVA - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi speaks at World Press Freedom Day event VIDEO.
North America
WASHINGTON - US employment report
OTTAWA - Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions releases preliminary report
Sub-Saharan Africa
GOMA - Verdict expected in trial of 11 soldiers risking the death penalty for allegedly 'fleeing from the enemy'
Latin America
ASUNCION - Japan PM Fumio Kishida visits
Sports
SINGORE - Golf: LIV Golf Singapore
MIAMI GARDENS - Auto: Formula One - Miami Grand Prix PICTURE.
SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2024
Highlights
RIO DE JANEIRO - Madonna performs free concert to close her 'Celebration' tour PICTURE. VIDEO.
Middle East and North Africa
CAIRO - 30th anniversary of signing by Israel and Palestinians of self-rule deal for Gaza Strip and Jericho
Sub-Saharan Africa
BANJUL - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit PICTURE. VIDEO.
Sports
ITALY - Cycling: World Tour , Giro d'Italia PICTURE.
SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2024
Europe
DEBRECEN - Anti-government rally organised by opposition figure Peter Magyar PICTURE. VIDEO.
Sports
MIAMI GARDENS - Auto: Formula One - Miami Grand Prix, Grand Prix PICTURE.
