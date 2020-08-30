e-paper
Iran’s daily coronavirus cases drop to three-month low

So far 21,462 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran since the government started reporting cases in February. A total of 373,570 people have been infected, according to official figures.

world Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:12 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
An Iranian Shiite Muslim boy wears a mask as he takes part in a mourning ceremony ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in northern Tehran.
Iran reported 1,754 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily infections in more than three months.

Daily deaths also dropped for the seventh day to 103, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told Iranian state TV. So far 21,462 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran since the government started reporting cases in February. A total of 373,570 people have been infected, according to official figures.

Since Saturday the country has been observing public holidays of Tasu’a and Ashura, with the government encouraging people to mark religious ceremonies at their homes and adhere to strict social distancing in public places. Some traditions, such as the voluntary distribution of free food, have also been curtailed.

