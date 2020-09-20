e-paper
Iran says it can set fire to all US bases in region at once

Iran says it can set fire to all US bases in region at once

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the US army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

world Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:50 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran.
The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country is capable of setting fire to all US bases in the Persian Gulf “at once”, according to an interview on state TV.

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the US army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

