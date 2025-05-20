Dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi made his first appearance at an international film festival in 15 years in Cannes on Tuesday, with a story about political prisoners trying to get back at their jailers. Iran's Panahi takes on Iran's jailers in Cannes comeback

Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years and has been repeatedly detained since 2009 over his gritty, social dramas, considered subversive by the Islamic republic's regime.

His new feature, "It Was Just An Accident" which is in the running for the top prize risks causing new legal problems for a prize-winning director celebrated by fans for his defiance.

The 64-year-old said his nearly seven months in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran until February 2023 had helped inspire his latest wry tale.

"One of the characteristics of the Iranian people is their humour," Panahi, 64, told Screen magazine.

"This regime has been trying for over four decades now to impose on Iranians tragedy, tears and suffering but the Iranians always come up with humour and jokes."

The acclaimed director has repeatedly skirted the ban on him by shooting in secret, including 2022's "No Bears", which screened at the Venice film festival and won a special jury prize there while he was in jail.

"Although I am not banned any more, it didn't really change my actual situation. I still had to work illegally," he told Screen.

A source close to the filmmaker, who asked not to be named, told AFP Panahi's latest film had been shot in secret and had no government funding.

Cannes has a long history of supporting independent Iranian filmmakers, who often face legal problems and intimidation from Iranian authorities.

A second Iranian film is competing in the top Cannes competition this year "Mother and Child" by Saeed Roustaee.

Roustaee was sentenced to six months in prison for the screening of his film "Leila's Brothers" in Cannes in 2022 but his latest production has drawn criticism from some exiled directors.

The Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association has called it a "propaganda film" but it is unclear if they have seen it in full.

Fellow Iranian Cannes favourite Mohammad Rasoulof, who fled the country last year, defended Roustaee.

He told Variety that there was a "clear distinction between the propaganda films of the Islamic republic and the films that are made under the constraints of censorship".

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange who spent five years in prison over his leak of classified US files is also in Cannes for the premiere on Wednesday of a documentary about him, "The Six Billion Dollar Man".

Its American director, Eugene Jarecki, was awarded the first ever Golden Globe for documentary at Cannes on Monday for his previous work, including his 2018 film about Elvis, "The King".

Ecuador's left-wing former president Rafael Correa, who famously offered Assange asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, was set to appear alongside the Australian at the premiere.

Panahi and Assange's presence comes at one of the most political Cannes for many years, dominated by protest over the war in Gaza, sexual politics and US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on movies from "foreign lands".

Monday night featured a tense exchange with a photographer that took some of the joy from Hollywood star Denzel Washington's lifetime achievement award.

The surprise honorary Palme d'Or was handed to Washington, 70, at the premiere of his latest film with New York director Spike Lee, "Highest 2 Lowest" the first time the actor has appeared at the festival.

"It's a total surprise. I'm so emotional," Washington said, according to a member of the audience.

The photographer had earlier appeared to grab the actor by the arm as he posed in front of a bank of cameras.

Washington shook him off and then pointed his finger at him and appeared to say "Stop it" a number of times, videos showed.

But despite the awkward incident, Washington's mood was no doubt lifted by the rave reviews of his and Lee's film.

Loosely adapted from a Japanese master Akira Kurosawa's 1963 classic, "High and Low", the Hollywood Reporter said the film had "wit, high style and kinetic energy to burn".

The Guardian praised Washington's "magnificent form" in the movie, saying he played a music mogul with "grinning monarchical assurance".

The Cannes film festival runs until Saturday.

