Ireland clear of weather warnings after cold snap

Ireland is clear of weather warnings after a cold snap that saw tens of thousands cut off from power and water. The bitterly cold Arctic airmass that has been affecting the country for several days will start to move away, with milder conditions developing later in the weekend. The Republic of Ireland’s weather agency said temperatures dropped below minus 6C in parts overnight, reaching a low of minus 6.6C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. Met Eireann had issued a series of orange and yellow-level warnings for low temperatures, snow and ice. The last remaining yellow-level warning, which applied to the whole country, expired at midday. While Friday will still be very cold, a weather front has been slowly moving north-eastwards over the island since Thursday night and will cause temperatures to rise by a few degrees. Met Eireann said this front will initially give sleet and snow on higher ground, but will gradually turn to rain as the front moves north-eastwards through Friday. Eoin Sherlock, the agency’s head of forecasting, said: “This prolonged spell of cold, impactful weather is coming to its end this weekend.” However, he warned that dangerous conditions will persist on Friday. The Electricity Supply Board and Irish water agency Uisce Eireann said the vast majority of customers who had been cut off from power and water have had their services restored. The snow and low temperatures prompted cancellations on public transport, the closure of schools, and the curtailment of healthcare services. Temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing on Friday night. Mr Sherlock added: “Temperatures will range from 4-8C degrees on Saturday, and temperatures should fall to between 2-6C in general. “It will be Sunday before temperatures really start to increase with highs of 8-11C as a milder airmass takes its place over the country.” The UK Met Office had also issued a yellow-level ice warning for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry which expired at 10am.

Eleanor Auyeung walking on Montpelier Hill in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)