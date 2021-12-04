Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Is Kamala Harris getting sidelined in Biden administration? Here's what reports suggest

Symone Sanders’ is the latest departure from Kamala Harris’ office amid growing concerns of the vice president’s communication strategy and reports of her getting sidelined in the administration.
The early exits come at a time when US vice president Kamala Harris is facing two challenging missions.(AFP)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jovanni Ortiz is in talks to take up a top communications role in US Vice President Kamala Harris' office, reported The Hill citing people familiar with the development. The vice president's office has meanwhile denied the reports of Ortiz’s potential appointment for a top communications role, saying it was not true.

The report of Ortiz's appointment emerged after the White House on Thursday confirmed that Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders will be leaving the job by year-end. Confirming the reports of Sanders’ exit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that "she'll always be a part of this Biden-Harris family, and it's only natural after a couple of years to be ready for something new."

"Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it's also gruelling and exhausting," Psaki added. "It's all of those things at once."

Sanders’ is the latest departure from Kamala Harris’ office amid growing concerns of the vice president’s communication strategy and reports of her getting sidelined in the administration. The first woman vice president of the United States is struggling to find her place in the White House due to strained relations with the members of US President Joe Biden’s team, reported news agency AFP.

RELATED STORIES

Several media reports have claimed that Harris's communications director Ashley Etienne will also be leaving.

The early exits come at a time when Harris is facing two challenging missions of voting access for minorities and the migration crisis on the southern border. After taking over the Oval Office in January, Biden asked Harris to become a champion of voting rights even as the passage of any such legislation in Congress remains a remote prospect. She has been handed over the job of resolving the migration crisis at the southern border, an issue that several of Biden’s predecessors have failed to address.

(With inputs from agencies)

