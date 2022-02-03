IS leader killed during US raid in Syria: Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that on his directions American special forces conducted an operation in norther Syria that killed the leader of the Islamic State terrorist outfit Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Al-Qurayshi took over the group in October 2019 after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by US special forces operators, also in Syria, on the orders of then US president Donald Trump.

Local organisations have said 13 people including 6 children were killed in the US operation that killed al-Qurayshi.

The US has only said thus far it suffered no casualties. A helicopter used in the operation developed a technical snag and was blown up by the forces to not let it fall in enemy hands.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place. Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” President Biden said in a brief statement, ahead of a press conference where he was expected to make a more detailed statement.

Al-Qurayshi’s death comes amid fears of a resurgence of the outfit that had once ruled over vast swathes of captured territories in Iraq and Syria. It recently overran a prison in northwestern Syria to free its men from captivity.

The White Helmets, a Syrian civil defence group, said they found 13 bodies so far, including those of six children and four women, from the building destroyed by US forces as the main target of the operation.

The Washington Post reported that US officials have said civilian casualties were caused by a terrorist who detonated explosives, which killed him and all members of his family.