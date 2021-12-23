Is Omicron the final wave of coronavirus? Read experts' predictions about future

Since the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the world has been wary of opening up and allowing normal activities to resume. The new strain is believed to be highly transmissible and resistant to vaccines.

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and again threatens to scuttle the holiday plans this year. The health experts have been studying the behaviour of the Omicron variant to develop new vaccines, or booster shots, for better protection of people.

But will Covid-19 end after Omicron? And how will the virus behave in the next few months? Some recent comments from leading health experts have given a perspective.

On Sunday, Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, appeared on CBS News’ ‘Face the Nation’ where he said that Omicron will only be a “temporary incident” on the road back to normality.

“I think people are really tired of living diminished lives from Covid generally. And you're seeing that in terms of what people are doing. They're reengaging activity that we know are going to be conducive to the spread of this virus. Omicron really has thrown a curveball here. I think that this is a temporary incident,” Dr Gottlieb said.

He, however, warned that Omicron will “blow through” the US population very quickly. This happened last week when Omicron dethroned Delta to become the dominant coronavirus variant in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country last week.

On Friday, executives of pharmaceutical major Pfizer, told CNBC that coronavirus will become endemic. “We believe Covid will transition to an endemic state, potentially by 2024,” said Nanette Cocero, global president of Pfizer Vaccines.

The company’s chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten added that the emergence of new variants could also impact how the pandemic continues to play out.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa on November 24. Since then, the variant has affected people in more than 100 countries. In India, the Omicron tally has crossed 200-mark, with Delhi and Maharashtra being the largest contributors.

