Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / IS-K says its fighters attacked Kabul power lines
world news

IS-K says its fighters attacked Kabul power lines

In a statement published on its Telegram channels, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said "the soldiers of the caliphate detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul" to damage the electricity sector.
Earlier this week, IS-K said it was behind a suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the southern city of Kandahar on October 15 that killed 60 people.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 06:22 AM IST
AFP |

The Islamic State militant group's Afghan branch on Friday said it was behind an explosion that brought down electricity lines and plunged Kabul into darkness.

The power cut on Thursday was a further blow to Taliban efforts to stabilise Afghanistan two months after they seized control.

In a statement published on its Telegram channels, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said "the soldiers of the caliphate detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul" to damage the electricity sector.

The explosion hit a high-voltage line supplying imported power to Kabul and some other provinces.

Afghanistan is largely reliant on electricity imported from its northern neighbours Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, making cross-country power lines a prime target for insurgents.

The Taliban has promised to fight IS-K but the group has continued to carry out devastating atrocities.

Earlier this week, IS-K said it was behind a suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in the southern city of Kandahar on October 15 that killed 60 people.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP