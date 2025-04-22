A leader from Hamas-aligned Jamaa Islamiya was killed Tuesday in an Israeli strike, the Lebanese Islamist group and Israel's military said, as the health ministry reported another dead in a separate raid. Islamist leader among 2 dead in air strikes on Lebanon

Israel has continued to carry out regular strikes on Lebanon despite a November truce with militant group Hezbollah that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities between the foes including two months of all-out war.

Lebanon's civil defence said "an Israeli drone targeted a car" near the coastal town of Damour, about 20 kilometres south of Beirut, and rescuers recovered a man's body.

Jamaa Islamiya in a statement announced the death of Hussein Atwi, calling him "an academic leader and university professor" and saying an Israeli drone strike "targeted his car as he was travelling to his workplace in Beirut".

The Israeli army said the air force had "eliminated" Atwi, calling him "a significant terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organisation".

A Lebanese security official, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said Atwi was a leader of Jamaa Islamiya's armed wing, the Al-Fajr Forces.

The official said Israel had previously targeted Atwi during its recent war with Hezbollah.

An AFP photographer saw the charred wreckage of a car at the scene. The Lebanese army had cordoned off the area and forensic teams were conducting an inspection.

Jamaa Islamiya, closely linked to both Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against Israel before the November 27 ceasefire.

The Israeli military said Atwi had been "involved in planning and advancing terrorist activity from Lebanon into Israeli territory" and had operated "in coordination with Hamas in Lebanon".

It said he had "carried out rocket attacks, coordinated terrorist infrastructure... and advanced attempts to infiltrate into Israeli territory".

Also Tuesday, Lebanon's health ministry said an "Israeli enemy" strike in south Lebanon's Tyre district killed one person.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters north of Lebanon's Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel was to withdraw all its forces from south Lebanon, but troops remain in five positions that it deems "strategic".

Israel on Sunday said it had killed two senior Hezbollah members in strikes on Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities have said Israeli fire has killed some 190 people since the ceasefire.

After unclaimed rocket fire against Israel in late March, Lebanon's army said last week it had arrested several Lebanese and Palestinian suspects, while a security official said they included three Hamas members.

