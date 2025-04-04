Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under fire again on Friday over his decision to dismiss internal security chief Ronen Bar, with the attorney general accusing him of a "conflict of interest". Israel attorney general accuses PM of 'conflict of interest' in security chief dismissal

In a statement, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said the government's "decision to terminate the tenure of the head of the Shin Bet is fundamentally flawed, tainted by a personal conflict of interest on the part of the Prime Minister due to the criminal investigations involving his associates".

She added that the move would lead to the politicisation of the position.

The statement was issued alongside letters from Bar and Baharav-Miara to the supreme court.

In his letter to the court, Bar said Netanyahu had requested his intervention to help delay the prime minister's ongoing corruption trial.

"In November 2024, the prime minister repeatedly asked that I provide a security assessment that would determine that the security circumstances do not allow for his continuous testimony in his criminal trial," which could extend gaps between court appearances, Bar said.

"After I managed to discuss the issue with the professional parties, I reached the conclusion that there was no security risk to the prime minister attending his trial," Bar wrote in the letter aimed at challenging his dismissal.

"I informed the prime minister. When I refused to deliver his request in this matter, this is when I felt that there was lack of trust between us."

Netanyahu announced Bar's dismissal on March 21, citing an "ongoing lack of trust". The supreme court swiftly suspended the decision until April 8.

Netanyahu on Friday said Bar's letter was "full of lies".

"The Prime Minister spoke with the head of the Shin Bet about ways to allow his testimony in court in light of the missile threats against Israel and the Prime Minister in particular," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"The discussion that took place on the subject was about the location of the testimony, not its existence."

Netanyahu said the "lack of trust" in Bar "did not stem from a question of personal loyalty, but rather stemmed from a lack of trust in his performance".

"The only one motivated by personal motives is the Shin Bet chief," Netanyahu said in the statement, accusing both Bar and Baharav-Miara of a "severe conflict of interest".

Bar's relationship with the Netanyahu government soured after he blamed the executive for the October 7, 2023 security fiasco and following a Shin Bet probe into alleged covert payments from Qatar to some Netanyahu aides.

Israeli police on Monday announced the arrest of two Netanyahu aides, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, for their alleged involvement in the case dubbed "Qatargate" in domestic media.

Netanyahu testified in the investigation, and later denounced it as a "political witch hunt" aimed at "preventing the dismissal" of Bar.

The move to dismiss Bar has sparked mass protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

fa-acc/jsa

