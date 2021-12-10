Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Israel extends travel restrictions for a further 10 days amid Omicron scare
world news

Israel extends travel restrictions for a further 10 days amid Omicron scare

Israel's Prime Minister Neftali Bennett and health minister Nitzan Horowitz said that the restrictions on passengers arriving at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport will run until at least December 22.
A passenger arrives at a terminal at Ben Gurion international airport, Israel.(Reuters / File)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:44 PM IST
AP |

 Israel decided on Thursday night to extend its tough travel restrictions including its entry ban on all foreign nationals for a further ten days, in a bid to stop further cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus entering the country.

In a statement issued by Israel's Prime Minister, Neftali Bennett, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the restrictions on passengers arriving at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport will run until at least the 22 of December.

Under the current requirements, all Israelis returning from abroad must self-quarantine until they receive confirmation of a negative coronavirus PCR test result, while those arriving from high-risk countries are required to isolate at a state-governed quarantine hotel until they receive a negative PCR test result.

The statement also said additional restrictions and incentives for vaccination may be imposed in the coming days.

Israel has identified at least 21 cases of the highly mutated omicron coronavirus variant first detected in southern Africa. Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported 8,210 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Most of its population — over 6.3 million people — has received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP